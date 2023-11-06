Global Seed Processing Market Size to Reach USD 33.97 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed processing market size reached USD 33.97 Billion in 2032 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.7%. Increasing need to feed a rapidly expanding global population due to rising food demand and increasing demand for high-quality seeds among small- and large-scale farmers to improve crop yields. Seed processing helps in selecting healthier seeds with highest germination potential and yield. Seed processing enables upgrading seed quality over time, and helps in acquiring uniformity in fields and crop yields.

Rising investments by governments of various countries in the agriculture sector to improve agriculture productivity and ensure sufficient food stocks are maintained is a major factor supporting market growth. Government subsidies and grants offered to farmers on seed processing equipment is expected to result in a rapid incline in rapid market growth going ahead. Research and development activities have also been increasing for development of low-cost seed processing systems, which also can be easily operated by small-scale farmers, and this is projected to support market growth to a significant extent going ahead.

Stringent regulations regarding genetically modified crops is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global seed processing seed market to a significant extent in the near future. Increasing labor costs due to declining agriculture workforce is another factor expected to hamper market growth to a certain over the next few years.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global seed processing market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for major market share. Major players are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are engaged in various research and development activities to develop and introduce more cost-efficient and advanced products in the market. Some prominent players operating in the seed processing market are:

Bayer

Lanxess

BASF

Syngenta

Corteva Agriscience

Nufarm

Incotec

Clariant

CIMBRIA

Sensient Technologies

Strategic Development

In November 2020, Bayer CropScience Ltd. announced that it had entered into a partnership with BigHaat, which is an agri-input eCommerce platform. The partnership is expected to enable delivery of seed and crop protection products of Bayer directly to farmers’ doorsteps.

Some Key Highlights In The Report

In October 2020, BASF formally agreed to acquire ASL, which is one of the most innovative melon breeding companies globally, and this acquisition is expected to aid in expanding BASF’s position as a preferred partner in the fruit and vegetable value chain.

The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, driven by rising requirement for seed protection against pathogens.

Revenue from the seed treatment segment is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing prevalence of seed-borne diseases and pests attack while in storage.

Gravity separators segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in 2020, driven by rising demand for cereals and grains from developing countries.

Revenue from the seed processing market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to increasing production of vegetables and fruits and increasing global population in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global seed processing market in terms of crop type, processing type, equipment, and region:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Oilseeds & Pulses Flowers & Ornamentals Cereals & Grains Vegetables Others

Processing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Seed Coating Material Seed Treatment

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Gravity Separators Cleaners Graders Seed Treatment De-stoners Dryers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



