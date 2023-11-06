Global Composable Infrastructure Market 2023-2028: North America Leads the Way - Key Trends and Major Players Shaping the Future

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Composable Infrastructure Market Size & Share Analysis: Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Composable Infrastructure Market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 4.79 billion in 2023 to USD 11.33 billion by 2028, at a noteworthy CAGR of 18.79% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Composable infrastructure is driven by factors like the increasing demand for business analytics, elevated customer expectations, the adoption of methodologies such as DevOps, automation and standardization tools, and the growing embrace of hybrid cloud solutions.

Key Highlights

Agile Transformation with Composable Infrastructure: The conventional siloed IT infrastructure is ill-suited to meet the demands of modern enterprise-critical applications. The shift towards DevOps practices, which rely on agile frameworks and "infrastructure as code," necessitates a more flexible approach to infrastructure management. Composable infrastructure effectively turns infrastructure into code through an easy-to-use API. FireFly Cloud Management Solution, for instance, has introduced an Open Source Project 'AIaC' to generate AI-powered Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), eliminating the need for manual coding and enhancing efficiency. Micron's Advanced OCP Storage Support: Micron has introduced advanced OCP storage support for cloud-scale and enterprise data centers, offering features such as intelligent management, performance optimization, and seamless integration. This solution accelerates time-to-market and reduces operating costs, benefiting from core firmware shared across enterprises and hyper scalers. Digital Transformation in the Post-COVID Era: Post-COVID-19, both IT and financial services organizations are shifting towards digitized solutions like hybrid cloud, IoT, and edge computing. Invest Bank, based in the UAE, partnered with Temenos to become the first bank in the region to adopt a full Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for its digital and core banking platform.

Composable Infrastructure Market Trends

IT and Telecom Vertical's Rapid Growth: The IT and telecom sector is witnessing significant growth in composable infrastructure adoption. These industries are increasingly focused on managing both conventional and containerized applications efficiently, employing software-driven automation and flexible resource allocation. A survey revealed that 50% of companies have transitioned to operate within this environment in the last two years. Noteworthy Acquisitions in the Industry: In January 2023, Microsoft acquired Fungible, a provider of composable infrastructure, to enhance networking and storage performance in data centers. Similarly, in February 2023, AWS Lambda, an Amazon computing platform, launched a digital experience testing cloud for enterprises, offering various testing capabilities. North America's Dominance: North America, particularly the United States, holds a substantial share in the composable infrastructure market. Key players in the region include Cisco, Juniper Networks, Liqid Inc., Nutanix Inc, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The presence of these firms, coupled with a growing number of SMEs and increased data center leasing activity, contributes to the region's dominance. Event-Driven Architecture: Event-Driven Architecture (EDA) is gaining traction among leading enterprises. Event-driven microservices are being utilized to transform business processes and enhance customer experiences using real-time data and asynchronous interactions. A recent study indicates that 61% of software engineers and technical professionals have been using microservices for over a year. Collaborations for Industry Advancement: In October 2022, Finxact, a Fiserv company in the US, partnered with PwC to offer cutting-edge cloud solutions for financial institutions. This collaboration enables financial institutions to introduce commercial cloud products to their clients.

Composable Infrastructure Industry Overview

The composable infrastructure market is fiercely competitive, with both international and local competitors vying for a significant share. These companies are actively pursuing research and development initiatives, forming strategic alliances, and implementing various growth strategies.

Huawei's Network Architecture for Oil Field Technologies: In October 2022, Huawei Technologies introduced a new network architecture for oil field technologies, enabling users to control and secure networks. This solution offers remote management of station data for retail oil firms, enhancing efficiency and lowering investment. UBS Group's Collaboration with Microsoft: In the same month, UBS Group collaborated with Microsoft to migrate more than half of its applications to the Microsoft Azure Cloud. This move aims to enhance sustainability initiatives, operational efficiency, compliance, and security while accelerating digital experiences for clients and employees. Deloitte and AWS's Cloud-Based BaaS Platform: In November 2022, Deloitte and Amazon Web Services (AWS) joined forces to provide a Cloud-based Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform. This platform empowers organizations to offer customized digital banking services, enabling smaller banks to compete effectively in the rapidly evolving banking landscape.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significantly High Scalability of Composable Infrastructure

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Skill Set to Implement a Composable Infrastructure



6 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET



7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 Type

7.1.1 Software

7.1.2 Hardware

7.2 End-user Verticals

7.2.1 IT and Telecom

7.2.2 BFSI

7.2.3 Healthcare

7.2.4 Industrial Manufacturing

7.2.5 Other End-user Verticals (Retail, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Power)

7.3 Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Latin America

7.3.5 Middle-East and Africa



8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Nutanix Inc.

8.1.2 Juniper Networks Inc.

8.1.3 Lenovo Group Limited

8.1.4 Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

8.1.5 Western Digital Corp.

8.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

8.1.7 NetApp Inc.

8.1.8 DriveScale Inc.

8.1.9 Fungible Inc.

8.1.10 TidalScale Inc.

8.1.11 Liqid Inc.



9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



10 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8unhz8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments