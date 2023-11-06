Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update and Q3 Earnings Call

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on November 9, 2023, at 2:30 PDT / 5:30 p.m. EDT.



The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell, who will review the Company’s milestones, and CFO Paul Sun, who will review the Company’s financial results for Q3 2023, which are planned to be filed after-market on November 9, 2023. Draganfly Lead Director Scott Larson will facilitate pre-submitted and live chat questions and answers.

Registration for the call can be done https://bit.ly/47mfTqr.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com .

