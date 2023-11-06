Global AI in Banking Market Size to Reach USD 774.65 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in Banking market is expected to reach a market size of USD 774.65 Billion by 2032 and register a substantially high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Due to growing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions in banks, the global AI in banking market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for better fraud detection solutions for early detection of fraudulent activities in the banking sector is expected to further propel global AI in banking market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for risk analysis in the banking sector, resulting in a rise in application of risk management solutions, is expected to drive global AI in banking market growth over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/483

However, artificial intelligence-enabled solutions are vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which is expected to hamper growth of the global AI in banking market to some extent during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the report.

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 8.30 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 42.9% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 774.65 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Technology, Application, Solution, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Comply Advantage Ltd, and Interactions LLC Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/483

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The AI in banking market is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share in the global market revenue. Some of the top players are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Google LLC Intel Corporation Oracle Corporation Salesforce.com, Inc. SAP SE Baidu, Inc. Comply Advantage Ltd. Interactions LLC



Strategic Development

In November 2020, Cnvrg.io was acquired by Intel Corporation. This acquisition will strengthen Intel’s capabilities to develop machine learning models and boost its artificial intelligence business.

In October 2018, Onward Technologies Limited was acquired by Google LLC. The acquisition enhances Google’s expertise to develop natural language processing built and artificial intelligence (AI) driven enterprise chatbot.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/483

Key Highlights of Report

Due to substantial implementation of AI accelerators, including microchips and microprocessors, to increase the processing speed of AI-driven applications, the hardware segment revenue is projected to register a significant CAGR of 43.0% during the forecast period.

Due to growing usage of natural language processing technology to optimize customers’ experience through implementation of chatbots to resolve customer queries and address their concerns, the natural language processing segment is expected to register substantial growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Due to rising implementation of artificial intelligence technology to offer efficient and reliable financial advice to customers, the financial advisory segment is expected to register substantial growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The fraud detection segment is expected to register substantial growth in terms of market share during the forecast period due to the increasing need to more efficiently detect fraudulent activity in banks.

Due to increasing demand for artificial intelligence-enabled advanced platforms that offer algorithm-driven financial and investment management advice in banks in European countries, the market in the region is expected to register substantial revenue growth during the forecast period.

In December 2019, Habana Labs Ltd. – a pioneer in artificial intelligence chipmaking – was acquired by Intel Corporation. Through this acquisition, Intel will strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator portfolio.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-banking-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in banking market on the basis of component, technology, application, solution, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Service Hardware Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Natural Language Processing Deep Learning & Machine Learning Computer Vision Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Customer Service Back Office Financial Advisory Compliance & Security Risk Management Others

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Customer Behavior Analytics Data Analytics & Visualization Fraud Detection Customer Relationship Management Chatbot Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Metaverse in Media and Entertainment Market , By Technology (Blockchain, AI, AR, VR, XR, MR, IoT), By Product (Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Digital Assets, Others), By End-Use (Film Production Companies, Music Labels, OTT Platforms, Television Broadcasters, Artists, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market By Platform Type (Business Intelligence Platforms, Advanced & Predictive Analytics Platforms, CPM Suite), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), By Mode of Deployment, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Mobile App Development Platforms Market By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Businesses), By Operating System (Android, iOS, Others), By End-Use (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Roboticare Market By Technology Type (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), By Application (Rehabilitation Robots, Emotional Support Robots, Robotic Nurses), End-Use (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Computer Aided Design Market By Technology Type (3D design, 2D design), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), By Application (Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Building and Construction, Automobile) and By Region Forecast to 2028

Multichannel Campaign Management Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), By Component (Software, Services), By End-Use (Advertisers, Publishers, Enterprises), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: AI in Banking Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights