Havila Kystruten AS: Havila Pollux back in operation





From tomorrow, November 7th, Havila Pollux will be back in operation and will resume her southbound route from Trondheim. Since October 31st, the ship has undergone warranty work at Fosen Shipyard and had one of her electric motors replaced.



Of passengers whose journeys with Havila Pollux were interrupted, some chose to transfer their trips to one of the company's other ships or opt for the upcoming round trip with Havila Pollux starting from Bergen on Wednesday, November 8th.



Despite the mentioned cancellations, there have been very few technical disruptions to Havila Kystruten’s operations in 2023, and the company can boast an operational stability rate of over 99%.

New measurements show an average CO2 emissions reduction of 37% so far this year, with a reduction in local emissions, NOx and SOx, by more than 90%. The company is very pleased with these results and has received full funding from the NOx Fund.



The company has had a positive development in the 3rd quarter, with all four ships finally in full operation. There has been positive feedback from travelers, a high demand for bookings in the 4th quarter of 2023, and the company has already achieved 50% of its booking target for 2024.

Contact:

CEO Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706