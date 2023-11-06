Conway Confidential Shares Thanksgiving Table Decor To Feast Your Eyes On While You Feast

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Thanksgiving coming up in a few weeks, Conway Confidential, a leading luxury travel and lifestyle publication that exclusively covers luxury travel and leisure for the 1 Percent, is sharing Thanksgiving table decor to feast your eyes on while you feast:

Yves Delorme Perse Tablecloth - The base of any beautiful Thanksgiving table is a tablecloth. The Yves Delorme Perse Tablecloth is decorative jacquard made with a blend of cotton and linen. The intricate sable leaf design is complemented by the rich border colors that match the falling leaves with accents of orange, brown and yellow.

Vera Wang Lace Gold 5-Piece Place Setting - The Vera Wang Lace Gold 5-Piece Place Setting was inspired by corsages from the renowned designer's bridal collection. Each piece is Fine Bone China decorated with fine lacing and floral designs. Every set comes with a dinner plate, salad plate, bread and butter plate, teacup and saucer.

Neiman Marcus Water Goblets - The Neiman Marcus Water Goblets are handcrafted Italian water glasses. Every glass is hand-painted with delicate gold accents. These water goblets are exclusively available at Neiman Marcus.

Rustic Pumpkin Napkins - Pottery Barn's Rustic Pumpkin Napkins are an adorable addition to any Thanksgiving table. These napkins have a white base and sport large orange pumpkins to match your fall theme. The napkins come in a set of 4 and are made from 100 percent cotton.

Cloisonné Turkey Napkin Rings - Williams-Sonoma has the cutest Cloisonné Turkey Napkin Rings. Artisans handcrafted these turkey rings with pure copper wire and hand-poured cloisonné enamel using techniques that date back thousands of years. Decorated with striking colors, these ornate turkey napkin rings will stand out on a crowded table.

Fall Pumpkin Live Centerpiece - The Fall Pumpkin Live Centerpiece from Williams-Sonoma is handcrafted and showcases faux pumpkins and berries. Fresh salal, fall leaves, sweet Annie, tansy and safflowers are combined to add fragrance and additional color to the piece. Each element is attached to a metal base to ensure that your centerpiece remains intact for your seasonal table setting.

