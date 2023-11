Daré Bioscience to Participate in Three November Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that the company’s President and CEO, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, and Medical Advisor Andrew T. Goldstein, MD, will participate in the following conferences in November 2023:



Event: Collaborating for Novel Solutions (CNS) Summit 2023

Format: Session Moderation by Sabrina Martucci Johnson

Session: Women's Health: Tapping Into The People Who Control 80% Of The Healthcare Purchasing Decisions

Date / Time: Friday, November 10, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. EST

Location: Boston, MA

Details: The session will explore the high-return opportunities to advance women’s health R&D through collaboration, and how doing so is the key to accessing and offering healthcare solutions to the people who control 80% of the healthcare purchasing decisions. The speakers will be:

Imran Nasrullah, MS, JD, Vice President & Head, Collaborate to Cure Hub US, Business Development & Licensing, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Andrew Khair, Director, Strategy, Business Development, New Product Planning, Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Event: Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Format: Company Presentation by Sabrina Martucci Johnson

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023; 4:45 p.m. EST

Location: New York, NY

Details: A live webcast of Ms. Johnson’s presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel83/dare/2064568 and under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.darebioscience.com. The webcast will be archived in the same section of the company’s website and available for replay until November 28, 2023. Ms. Johnson will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Event: Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) 24th Annual Fall Scientific Meeting

Format: Abstract Presentation by Andrew T. Goldstein, MD

Session: Innovation & Sexual Medicine (non-CME)

Date / Time: Saturday, November 18, 2023; 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST

Location: San Diego, CA

Details: Dr. Goldstein will present an abstract titled “Preliminary Efficacy of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% in an Exploratory, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2b Trial for the Treatment of Female Sexual Arousal Disorder.”

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, menopause, sexual health and fertility.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD) and/or female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD) utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré Bioscience leadership has been named on the Medicine Maker’s Power List and Endpoints News’ Women in Biopharma 2022. In 2023, Daré's CEO was honored as one of Fierce Pharma’s Most Influential People in Biopharma for Daré’s contributions to innovation and advocacy in the women’s health space. Daré Bioscience placed #1 in the Small Company category of the San Diego Business Journal’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these X (formerly Twitter) accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

Contacts:

Media and Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc:

Camilla White / Simona Kormanikova

Dentons Global Advisors

DareBioscience@dentonsglobaladvisors.com / 1.212.466.6450

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.