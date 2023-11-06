Yes& Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Agencies of 2023 by Adweek

ALEXANDRIA, VA, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&, an Alexandria, Virginia-based integrated marketing agency, has been recognized as one of Adweek’s 2023 Fastest Growing Agencies. Annually, Adweek recognizes the top 100 global agencies of all sizes that have achieved significant growth, and this year Yes& ranked #22 overall, #6 among medium-sized agencies, and #1 among agencies from the Southeast on the list. In a time when clients are navigating new challenges and looking for ways to make their marketing budgets work harder, Yes& has been able to position itself as a partner that drives results. That partnership and emphasis on serving a range of client needs led to the agency’s 328% revenue growth during the 2020-2022 examination period.

Yes& has focused on growth—not for the sake of growth—but in order to provide the most value to clients. Organic growth coupled with thoughtful acquisitions has allowed the agency to broaden its portfolio, enabling clients to access the many and varied services required to reach audiences at any step in their increasingly complex customer journeys.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies of 2023,” said Robert W. Sprague, Founder and CEO, Yes&. “Thanks to the innovation and dedication of our extraordinarily talented team, our model is working for our clients, and they in turn have fueled the growth that landed us among the amazing agencies on Adweek’s list.”

As an integrated marketing agency, Yes& offers a diverse scope of services including branding, digital marketing, public relations, social media management, and more. With a focus on strategic thinking and creative execution, Yes& has helped clients across the public and private sectors achieve their marketing goals and drive business growth. Notable clients include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Mint, Elastic, UiPath, Sentara, Transurban, the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). The agency’s expertise spans across verticals that include association, higher education, government, business to government, healthcare, energy, and non-profit.

About Yes&

Yes& is an independent integrated marketing agency serving complex needs across the commercial, association, B2G, higher education, not-for-profit, and government sectors. Yes& brings “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including branding, digital strategy and analytics, advertising, customer experience (CX), market research, content development, events, and public relations, and serves clients nationwide from its hubs in the Washington, DC, Chicago, and Philadelphia areas. The Washington Business Journal recently named Yes& the #2 largest Ad Agency in the greater DC area and the #9 Fastest Growing Company in the region. They have also been recognized four times among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. www.yesandagency.com

