Genevant Sciences to Collaborate with Novo Nordisk to Develop Gene Editing Treatment for Hemophilia A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and an expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration and nonexclusive license agreement with Novo Nordisk to combine Genevant’s proprietary LNP technology with innovative mRNA-based megaTAL technology to develop an in vivo gene editing treatment for hemophilia A. Genevant’s collaboration with Novo Nordisk builds upon a joint research and development collaboration in hemophilia A between Novo Nordisk and 2seventy bio previously announced by 2seventy bio.



“We are thrilled to work with Novo Nordisk in the development of a potentially transformative gene editing treatment for a patient population in need of novel therapeutic approaches,” said Pete Lutwyche, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Genevant Sciences. “This important collaboration highlights the role that state-of-the-art LNP delivery technology can play in harnessing the massive potential of RNA-based medicines.”

“We recognize the importance of delivery to the success of RNA therapeutics and are excited to now be working directly together with Genevant to bring a next-generation gene editing therapeutic to individuals living with hemophilia A,” said Karina Thorn, corporate vice president of RNA and Gene Therapies at Novo Nordisk.

The agreement announced today arises from the exercise of an option under a prior agreement between Genevant and 2seventy bio and subsequently assigned by 2seventy bio to Novo Nordisk. The financial terms of the agreement are in accordance with the option agreement negotiated between Genevant and 2seventy bio and as announced by 2seventy bio in January 2022.

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, an expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. The Company’s scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and the Company’s LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved systemic RNA-LNP product (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.genevant.com.