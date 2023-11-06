LPL Financial’s ‘Rising Star’ Award and Mentoring Program Aim to Increase the Number of Women Financial Advisors in the Profession

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently women make up more than half of the population, yet, according to Cerulli, less than a quarter (18 percent) of financial advisors in the U.S. are women, highlighting the challenge and opportunity to attract more women to a growing profession.¹



LPL Financial ’s commitment to increase the number of women advisors within the industry and empower them for long-term growth began in 2018 with the start of the Women on the Rise Advisor scholarship, initially awarded to 10 women advisors to attend the firm’s Women Advisor Leaders Forum (WALF).

Fast forward to 2023, LPL currently has a six-month long women’s mentorship program that continues to evolve, recognize and develop the next generation of successful women advisors within LPL and in financial services through its Rising Star Program. Twenty Rising Star participants received awards this year and were honored at Achieve, the firm’s annual women’s leadership forum, held Oct 16-18, 2023 in San Francisco. Achieve is LPL’s invitation-only women’s leadership conference that builds and empowers top women advisors by creating a powerful community to enhance their overall business and help them to succeed.

2023 Rising Star Award Winners:

Andrea Beegle

Compass Wealth Strategies

Compass Wealth Strategies Sabrina Chilson

CFS Group

CFS Group Brandy Ebron

Broadway Wealth Management

Broadway Wealth Management Stacey Fargo

Oak Partners, Inc.

Oak Partners, Inc. Mary Beth Hines

MidWestOne Investment Services

MidWestOne Investment Services Chassity Hood

MaxWealth Management at LMCU

MaxWealth Management at LMCU Chelsea Hussey

Planned Financial Services

Planned Financial Services Whitney Massey

The Reserve Investments

The Reserve Investments Rebecca Mirza

Benchmark Wealth Management

Benchmark Wealth Management Amanda Myers

1st Source Bank

1st Source Bank Brooke Palmer

WP Wealth Management

WP Wealth Management Isabelle Roethe

Desert Wealth Management

Desert Wealth Management Claire Shinholser

High Bluff Private Wealth

High Bluff Private Wealth Haruka Shoji

Central Pacific Investment Services

Central Pacific Investment Services Nadia Shokohi

Shokohi Wealth Management Group

Shokohi Wealth Management Group Ruth Simmons

REM Wealth Management

REM Wealth Management Michelle Smith

JD Bowen Financial Group

JD Bowen Financial Group Renee Springstead

Fross and Fross Wealth Management

Fross and Fross Wealth Management Lisa Yang

Symbio Financial Partners

Symbio Financial Partners Nikki Young

Northwest Financial Advisors

Lisa Yang is a Certified Financial Planner™ and Rising Star award recipient who started her career in an administrative role at Symbio Financial Partners in La Jolla, Calif. nine years ago. She attended LPL’s Achieve conference to connect and learn from a select group of high-performing female advisors. Yang says, “My advice to any woman considering a career in the financial service profession is to embrace your unique perspectives and differences as your competitive edge. This is an industry of relationships and your role is to understand your clients’ emotions, fears and dreams. Being a financial advisor is a rewarding path which provides you the opportunity to make a positive change in people’s day to day lives and help them reach financial freedom.”

Rising Star award recipient Whitney Massey’s first job in financial services was helping her grandfather run the day-to-day operations of his financial advisory firm. A decade later, she’s made the transition from operations professional to a career as a wealth advisor and is currently a designated C(k)P® plan advisor, specializing in retirement plan advice at The Reserve Investments in Newport Beach, Calif. “It’s an honor to be recognized as a Rising Star, but more importantly attending Achieve has provided me with more confidence and empowerment as I’ve met and learned from women leaders who have paved the way for me and my peers,” said Whitney Massey, Wealth Advisor, AIF®, CPFA, C(k)P®.

Award recipients exemplify a steadfast commitment to serving clients and growing a thriving business, while pursuing a vision to advance in their financial advising career. To be eligible for the Rising Star Program, nominees must have three to 10 years of experience in the industry, be affiliated with LPL for at least one year and be nominated by a manager or designated member of their firm.

“Attending Achieve provides a unique opportunity for award winners to network and engage with a dynamic mix of industry leaders. By bringing emerging women leaders together with leading women trailblazers, we can help break down the perceived barriers for success in an industry dominated by men,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, client success. “We want women to know there is a community of support available to them to connect with mentors, hear how other women have built successful businesses while balancing professional roles and caregiving and ultimately forge a fulfilling career path that plays to their unique strengths as nurturers, decision-makers, communicators and empathetic listeners.”

Rising Star Award nominations were submitted by program and branch managers in June of this year through an online application process including a written copy of the nominee’s three to five year vision for their financial advisor career. Award winners were notified in early August to have the opportunity to register for Achieve 2023.

