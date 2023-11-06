Abacus Life Launches New Wealth Division – ABL Wealth – in Association with Dynasty Financial Partners

ORLANDO, Fla. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically-integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today announced the launch of its new wealth division, ABL Wealth, powered by Dynasty Financial Partners, one of the country’s leading wealth management platforms for independent wealth management firms.



Headquartered in Orlando, ABL Wealth will provide clients that currently seek liquidity from their life insurance policies with comprehensive lifespan-based financial planning and investment management services. The division will help clients better understand their personal longevity data in order for them to invest policy proceeds or other assets into diversified, custom portfolios to achieve their long-term financial goals. Additional services for clients to be provided by ABL Wealth will include retirement planning and risk management.

“Over the past two decades, Abacus has built an extensive and proprietary lifespan database in concert with the deep client relationships we have developed, which has enabled us to establish valuable longevity-based liquidity options for life insurance policies and create $150 million of liquidity each year for our clients. Utilizing our incredible wealth of lifespan data to be able to provide prospective and current clients with complementary custom financial planning and investment management services is the natural next step forward for Abacus,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus. “With the ongoing support and expertise of Dynasty Financial Partners, we look forward to creating a valuable suite of services with a national footprint.”

Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners, said: “This launch is yet another illustration of how the independent wealth management space has truly exploded with growth. Jay and the team are well-positioned to hit the ground running and we are thrilled to assist them to bring this unique offering to their client base. We look forward to supporting their strategic growth in the years to come.”

Dynasty Financial Partners will be working with ABL Wealth to build their go-to-market strategy and will provide several services in support of its operations on a go-forward basis including Community, Practice Management, Marketing, Technology, OCFO, Compliance, and TAMP/Investments.

Over the past 19 years, Abacus has serviced nearly $1 billion in life insurance policies and also has experience managing assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds. Abacus receives approximately 10,000 inbound inquiries for its services per month.

Dynasty Financial Partners is one of the top advisor liberators in the industry, helping advisors gain their independence while supporting them with tools to build better businesses and better care for their clients. Currently, 52 firms representing 330 advisors comprise the Dynasty network and the firm’s affiliated advisors oversee approximately $80 billion in assets under advisement.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company is democratizing the life insurance space through three groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Funds. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $4.6BN in face value of policies purchased, we have helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only public life settlement company, trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 19 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 95+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds. Abacus has underwritten and valued approximately $520 million of policies on behalf of third parties. Abacus’ leadership team averages 20+ years of experience and have been innovators since the life settlements industry’s inception in the mid-90s.

The company is a proud member of the Life Insurance Settlements Association (LISA) and complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

