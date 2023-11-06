Announcing HomeStart: Toronto Homes Made Affordable for Couples and Individuals

Toronto, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in its history, Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (Habitat GTA) is proud to announce its unique, affordable homeownership option is being offered to individuals and couples as part of Nørdic, a new community in North York, located at 500 Wilson Ave. The new program is called HomeStart and aims to provide individuals and couples, particularly young people, with the opportunity to get a home of their own that allows them to live affordably, build some savings and be a part of a thriving neighborhood connected to the best Toronto has to offer.

A variety of new one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den units are available for individuals and couples, while two-bedroom units are available for families with a child 16 years of age and younger. Total household incomes must be between $90,000 and $130,000 to qualify.

“We recognize that the housing affordability crisis isn’t just having a major negative impact on families with children, but also individuals, couples and young people in particular who increasingly find themselves priced out of the GTA and are forced to make unfair lifestyle choices, or to leave,” said Habitat GTA CEO Ene Underwood. “This new program could be a solution for an early career professional, or perhaps a couple, or someone who just needs to get an affordable home so they can live comfortably in the GTA and grow a future.”

Habitat GTA’s program is designed to help individuals, couples, and families unlock the benefits of owning a home – now. We make homes affordable by requiring no downpayment and offering manageable mortgage payment plans that ensure families have enough funds to cover their other living expenses and needs

Living at Nørdic at 500 Wilson Ave. means enjoying a variety of attractive amenities, including:

Being steps away from Wilson Subway Station, Allen Road and Highway 401

Close proximity to Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Downsview Park and York University

Outdoor play area for kids

A state-of-the-art fitness centre and courtyard

Outdoor area for pets

Habitat GTA’s HomeStart program is exclusively available at 500 Wilson Ave., though other communities will also feature this program in the future. In addition, several units have been set aside for the BlackNorth Initiative Homeownership Bridge Program, which partners exclusively with black families to close the racial homeownership gap.

Habitat GTA would like to thank the leadership at Collecdev and the City of Toronto for their support in creating these affordable homes.

Habitat GTA is working to ensure these affordable homes will be available so people can move in before the end of 2024. Individuals, couples and families interested in partnering with Habitat GTA to unlock the benefits of owning a home today are encouraged to visit https://habitatgta.ca/builds/500-wilson-ave/.

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is greater Toronto’s most recognized provider and advocate of solutions that tackle our region’s housing crisis. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has a safe, quality place to live. We focus on creative solutions to address the affordable housing crisis in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region and Durham Region. With the help of volunteers, donors and community partners, we unlock change for generations by bringing the benefits of home ownership to more people and communities. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, empowering more than 500 families. To learn more, visit https://habitatgta.ca/.

