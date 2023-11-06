Mindera Health ™ announces the signing of a commercial agreement with Occum Health for Mind.Px ™

San Diego, CA, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health today announces the signing a commercial agreement with Occum Health, LLC, a healthcare solutions company that is focused on delivering savings and improved benefits to self-insured employers. Through this agreement, Mindera’s proprietary psoriasis biologic prediction test, Mind.Px, is available to Occum Health’s more than 500 self-insured clients and key strategic partners.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Occum Health in offering Mind.Px to their clients and strategic partners. Mind.Px’s ability to inform biologic class choice in plaque psoriasis patients is a natural fit for Occum Health, who shares in our vision of delivering savings and improved care quality for their clients and their members,” said Ron Rocca, CEO of Mindera Health. “Innovative partnerships of this kind ensure that we are able to raise broad awareness for Mind.Px amongst all healthcare stakeholders and facilitate the adoption of a more personalized approach the treating these patients, that will improve both health and non-health related outcomes.”

“Mind.Px represents an exciting addition to our portfolio.” said Don Marette, President of Occum Health. “New and innovative assets like Mind.Px are key drivers of Occum Health’s continued growth, enhancing the value proposition of our direct-to-employer offerings.”.

In the United States, psoriasis affects more than three percent[i] of the population, leading to healthcare costs of more than $110 billion annually[ii]. Specialty drug spending for psoriasis is escalating at exponential rates, and biologics are often identified by payers, employers and pharmacy benefit managers as being in their top drug expenditures each year[iii]. Furthermore, successful patient responses to currently available biologic treatments are roughly 52 percent[iv], leading to trial-and-error patient treatments and increased healthcare costs.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.



About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a dermal biomarker patch that allows for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >92 percent positive predictive value[v]. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, a recent study used a budget impact model to predict the potential costs savings associated with Mind.Px and returned annual cost savings ranging from $5,138 to $13,141 per patient[vi].

