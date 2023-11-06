Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announces AL102 Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Desmoid Tumors

REHOVOT, Israel and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: ADXS), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to AL102, a Gamma Secretase Inhibitor (GSI), for the treatment of desmoid tumors (DT). AL102 is an investigational small molecule GSI, currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 RINGSIDE study in DT. Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA to drugs and biologics intended for treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. at the time of designation.



Desmoid tumors are rare connective tissue tumors that typically arise in the upper and lower extremities, abdominal wall, head and neck area, mesenteric root, and chest wall, or other parts of the body. They do not metastasize, but often aggressively infiltrate neurovascular structures and vital organs. Desmoid tumors have an annual incidence of approximately 1,700 patients in the United States and typically occur in patients between the ages of 15 and 60 years. They are most commonly diagnosed in young adults between 30-40 years of age and are more prevalent in females. People living with desmoid tumors are often limited in their daily life due to chronic pain, functional deficits, general decrease in their quality of life and organ dysfunction. There are currently no FDA-approved systemic therapies for the treatment of unresectable, recurrent or progressive desmoid tumors.

Under the FDA’s Orphan Drug Act, orphan drug status provides incentives, including tax credits, grants and waiver of certain administrative fees for clinical trials, and seven years of market exclusivity following drug approval.

“Receiving FDA orphan drug status for AL102 underscores the significant unmet need for novel treatment options for people living with desmoid tumors. We look forward to continuing to work closely with regulators, clinical investigators, patients and their families to advance this potentially important medicine and make it available to those who may benefit from it,” said Kenneth Berlin, President and CEO of Ayala.

About AL102

AL102 is an investigational small molecule Gamma Secretase Inhibitor (GSI) that is designed to potently and selectively inhibit Notch 1, 2, 3 and 4, and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2/3 RINGSIDE clinical studies in patients with progressing desmoid tumors. AL102 is designed to inhibit the expression of Notch gene targets by blocking the final cleavage step by the gamma secretase required for Notch activation. Ayala obtained an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize AL102 from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in November 2017. AL102 was granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of DT.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The Company’s lead candidates under development are the oral gamma secretase inhibitor, AL102, for desmoid tumors, and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AL102 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in the Phase 3 segment of a pivotal study for patients with desmoid tumors (RINGSIDE). For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

