Global DNA Synthesizer Market Size to Worth USD 893.05 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 14.5%.

New York, United States , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global DNA Synthesizer Market Size is to Grow from USD 230.58 Million in 2022 to USD 893.05 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2325

A DNA synthesizer is a sophisticated laboratory instrument used to artificially create DNA strands. It employs solid-phase synthesis, chemically combining nucleotides in a predetermined order. The synthesizer consists of a computer-controlled platform with reagent reservoirs, a reaction chamber, and programmable syringe pumps. The process begins by attaching a DNA molecule to a solid support, followed by sequential addition of nucleotides through controlled chemical reactions. DNA synthesizers have transformed genetics, genomics, and molecular biology, enabling scientists to generate custom-designed DNA molecules. These synthesizers find applications in various fields, including research, diagnostics, and biotechnology, empowering researchers to explore and manipulate genetic information for a multitude of purposes.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global DNA Synthesizer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Benchtop DNA Synthesizers and Automated DNA Synthesizers), By Application (Research & Development, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics), By End-User (Biotechnology companies, Academic & Research Organizations, and Contract Research Organizations), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report - https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2325

The research & development segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during the forecast period

Based on application, the global DNA synthesizer market is segmented into research & development, diagnostics, and therapeutics. The research and development segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period in the DNA synthesizer market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on genomic research, drug discovery, and molecular biology studies. Researchers and scientists in academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms heavily rely on DNA synthesizers for developing new drugs, studying genetic mutations, and exploring novel applications in synthetic biology. The demand for advanced DNA synthesizers with improved efficiency, scalability, and customization capabilities is expected to drive the growth of the research and development segment in the DNA synthesizer market.

The biotechnology companies held the largest market share with more than 50.3% in 2022.

Based on end-user, the global DNA synthesizer market is segmented into biotechnology companies, academic & research organizations, and contract research organizations. Biotechnology companies have emerged as the dominant players in the DNA synthesizer market because these companies heavily invest in research and development activities, driving the demand for advanced tools like DNA synthesizers. They actively engage in drug discovery, genetic engineering, and molecular diagnostics, where DNA synthesis plays a crucial role. Additionally, biotechnology companies often have the financial resources and infrastructure to afford and operate sophisticated DNA synthesizers. Their focus on innovation and commercialization of biotechnological products further drives the adoption of DNA synthesizers. With their expertise, resources, and emphasis on cutting-edge research, biotechnology companies have positioned themselves as leaders in the DNA synthesizer market.

.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report- https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/dna-synthesizer-market

North America dominated the market with more than 38.5% revenue share in 2022.

North America emerges as the leading region in the DNA synthesizer market due to the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in countries like the United States and Canada fuels the demand for DNA synthesizers for drug discovery and development. These companies invest heavily in research and development, driving the adoption of advanced technologies like DNA synthesis. Additionally, North America has a robust academic and research infrastructure, with renowned universities and research institutions actively involved in genomics and molecular biology studies. The region also witnesses significant government funding and support for genomics research, fostering innovation in the field. Furthermore, the availability of skilled researchers, favorable regulatory environment, and strong market competition contribute to the dominance of North America in the DNA synthesizer market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global DNA synthesizer market include Danaher, Twist Bioscience, Kilobaser, LGC Limited, CSBio, K&A Labs GmbH, DNA Script, OligoMaker ApS, PolyGen GmbH, and Biolytic Lab Performance Inc. Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2325

Recent Development

In February 2023, Evonetix, a leading synthetic biology company, successfully raised $24 million in a funding round led by Foresite Capital. The round also saw participation from other notable investors including Morningside, DCVC, Molten Ventures, Cambridge Consultants, Providence, and Civilization Ventures. With this funding, Evonetix's total raised capital reaches $54 million, enabling the company to further advance its DNA synthesis platform and expand its innovative technologies in the field of genomics research and development.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global DNA synthesizer market based on the below-mentioned segments:

DNA Synthesizer Market, By Product

Benchtop DNA Synthesizers

Automated DNA Synthesizers

DNA Synthesizer Market, By Application

Research & Development

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

DNA Synthesizer Market, By End-User

Biotechnology companies

Academic & Research Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

DNA Synthesizer Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Cloning & Mutagenesis Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Blunt End Cloning, Topo PCR Cloning, Seamless Cloning, Site-Directed Mutagenesis), By Product (Cloning Kits, Mutagenesis Kits), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market , By Product (Closure Devices and Bone Cement), By Procedure (Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy, & Others), By Material (Titanium, Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Stainless Steel, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.

Global Vascular Patches Market , By Material (Biologic and Synthetic), By Application (Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Vascular Bypass Surgery, Congenital Heart Disease, & Other), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Process (Target Selection, Lead Optimization, Hit-to-lead), Type (Chemistry, Biology), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Biologics), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Academic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter