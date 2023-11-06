Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size To Worth USD 97.54 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.2%

New York, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size is expected to reach USD 97.54 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Wastewater treatment services involve the purification and treatment of wastewater to remove contaminants and ensure its safe disposal or reuse. This crucial process helps protect public health and the environment by preventing water pollution. Wastewater treatment typically includes primary, secondary, and tertiary treatment stages that employ physical, chemical, and biological methods to remove solids, organic matter, and other impurities. Advanced technologies and techniques are used to enhance treatment efficiency and recover valuable resources, such as energy and nutrients. Wastewater treatment services are vital for maintaining clean and sustainable water systems, safeguarding ecosystems, and promoting a healthier and more sustainable future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on “ Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Service Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation Service, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair, and Others), By End-User (Municipal and Industrial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.”

The building & installation service segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period

Based on service type, the global wastewater treatment services market is segmented into design & engineering consulting, building & installation service, operation & process control, maintenance & repair, and others. The building and installation service segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period in the wastewater treatment services market. There is a growing demand for the construction and installation of new wastewater treatment facilities, both in urban areas and industrial sites, to meet increasing wastewater treatment needs. The need for retrofitting and upgrading existing treatment plants to comply with stricter regulations and enhance efficiency contributes to the growth of this segment. Additionally, advancements in wastewater treatment technologies and the emergence of innovative solutions require specialized building and installation services, creating opportunities for companies operating in this segment. Overall, the building and installation service segment is crucial for the expansion and modernization of wastewater treatment infrastructure, driving its anticipated significant growth.

The industrial segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period

Based on the end-user, the global wastewater treatment services market is segmented into municipal and industrial. The industrial segment is projected to experience significant growth in the wastewater treatment services market. This growth is anticipated due to industries across various sectors, including manufacturing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, are increasingly focusing on environmental sustainability and compliance with stringent regulations. This drives the demand for efficient and advanced wastewater treatment solutions. Additionally, the rising awareness of water scarcity and the need for responsible water management in industrial operations further fuels the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of circular economy principles and resource recovery practices in industries creates opportunities for wastewater treatment service providers to offer innovative and sustainable solutions. Overall, the industrial segment's growth is driven by the industry's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable water management practices.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 6.4% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period in the wastewater treatment services market. The region is experiencing rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth, resulting in increased wastewater generation. The rising awareness about environmental sustainability and the need to comply with stringent regulations drive the demand for efficient wastewater treatment services. Additionally, government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development further support market growth. Moreover, advancements in wastewater treatment technologies and the increasing adoption of water reuse practices contribute to the region's growth potential. Overall, the combination of these factors positions the Asia-Pacific region for higher growth in the wastewater treatment services market in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Market. Major players in the global wastewater treatment services market include SUEZ, Veolia Water Technologies, Thermax, Evoqua Water Technologies, Xylem, Ecolab, GE Water, Acciona, Hydro International, Trojan Technologies, American Water, Pentair, SWA Water Australia, Orenco Systems, and Aquatech International, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Xylem Water Systems Singapore Pte Ltd and Gross-Wen Technologies Inc. have entered into a partnership for a joint research and development (R&D) project. The collaboration aims to advance ecologically friendly wastewater treatment systems. By combining their expertise, the two companies seek to drive innovation and develop sustainable solutions for the wastewater treatment industry.

In April 2023, Veolia, a leading environmental services company, has secured the contract to operate and maintain Turkey's inaugural waste-to-energy plant located in Istanbul. This facility is not only Turkey's first but also the largest waste-to-energy plant in Europe. The partnership with Veolia signifies a significant step towards sustainable waste management and energy production in the region.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global wastewater treatment services market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Service Type

Design & Engineering Consulting

Building & Installation Service

Operation & Process Control

Maintenance & Repair

Others

Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By End-User

Municipal

Industrial

Wastewater Treatment Services Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

