|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 03 November 2023
|£33.09m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 03 November 2023
|£33.09m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 03 November 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|71.00p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|71.00p
|Ordinary share price
|58.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(17.26%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 03/11/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Following a recent trading update released by Real Good Food plc, the Board has reviewed the valuation of the loan stock
|investment in Real Good Food plc and revalued it to £2.6M (including interest and redemption premium) (previously £4.235M).