OpsMx Announces “Code to Cloud” Application Delivery Security and Compliance for Kubernetes Environments

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsMx , the leader in secure software delivery, today announced new automated compliance capabilities for Kubernetes environments that give customers immediate visibility into their end-to-end application security posture. New auto-discovery of applications from the existing software delivery process combined with an expanded library of predefined rules, AI generation of new organization-specific policies, and cross-team collaboration simplify adoption of industry best practices. Integration with the recently announced OpsMx Deployment Firewall enables new application releases to be automatically checked for compliance during the software delivery process, while a new integration with Kubernetes admission controller can be used to block out-of-compliance releases. The announcement was made at KubeCon North America 2023 where OpsMx is demonstrating its secure software delivery solutions.



“Customers need a better way to understand their current application security posture using the tools, data, and processes they already have,” said Gopal Dommety, CEO and co-founder of OpsMx. “OpsMx is now bringing to market the automation, rules and intelligence to first show customers where they really stand and then help them take control of their application lifecycle security without disrupting how they work today.”

Automated Application Discovery and Compliance Enforcement

As a first step in application delivery compliance, OpsMx can now auto-discover the application and service structure directly from enterprise Kubernetes services, including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), self-managed Kubernetes, and RedHat OpenShift. OpsMx can similarly integrate and auto-discover from existing CI/CD pipelines running in ArgoCD, Jenkins, Spinnaker, GitHub Actions, and Azure DevOps. Manual specification and configuration is not required to get started.

For each application or service, OpsMx collects data from over ninety common DevOps, security, and IT operations tools. Using this data, OpsMx synthesizes a detailed view of each release, including all steps in the release process, approvals and review, code provenance, and security checks to create a Delivery Bill of Materials. DevSecOps, SRE, and Operations teams can get a holistic view of the release process and its compliance status through the OpsMx console or through integration of OpsMx data into the organization’s preferred Internal Developer Platform (IDP).

A new integration to Kubernetes admission controller gives customers the ability to enforce software delivery compliance. If desired, Kubernetes admission control can be used to block deployment of an application that is not in compliance with the organization's defined policies.

Expanded Compliance Controls

To simplify compliance, with this announcement OpsMx is expanding its set of pre-defined compliance controls based on the NIST 800-53 standard. This enables customers to immediately see their current level of compliance against industry best practices. Based on their specific requirements, customers can use this visibility to generate alerts, track exceptions, or if desired stop the deployment of out-of-compliance releases. The library of controls draws from eight NIST 800-53 control families:

Access Control (AC)

Audit and Accountability (AU)

Assessment and Authorization (CA)

Configuration Management (CM)

Identity and Authentication (IA)

System and Services Acquisition (SA)

System and Communications Protection (SC)

System Integrity (SI)

The selected controls are those that can be effectively evaluated and enforced as part of the application development, delivery, and deployment process. Many of these same controls are also required for HIPAA, PCI DSS, and other compliance standards.

Customers can easily supplement these predefined compliance policies with organization-specific policies using the new Rules Genie. The Rules Genie uses generative AI to convert plain language policy statements into “policy as code” Rego scripts. Policies created with the Rules Genie can be used with any solution that supports the Open Policy Agent (OPA). Customers can also directly edit policy scripts for further customization, or can directly code their own policies in Rego. The result is a specific, customized, and adaptable set of compliance controls.

Availability

OpsMx is demonstrating these capabilities this week in Chicago at KubeCon North America 2023 , booth P14, along with the OpsMx deployment firewall and other OpsMx solutions. New policies and the Rules Genie are available later this month in the next release of the OpsMx Deploy Shield and OpsMx SecureCD products.

