Roll Slitting Machines Gain Traction in the Hotel and Fashion Industries, Contributing to Steady Market Growth

The global roll slitting machines market, valued at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022, is poised for steady growth in the coming years. The market is projected to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% expected during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Roll Slitting Machines: Enhancing Industrial Efficiency

Roll slitting machines play a crucial role in the industrial sector, enabling the customization and reduction of flexible materials according to specific requirements. These machines are known for their durability, convenience, and cost-effectiveness, effectively minimizing manual errors while delivering precise and uniform shapes at a rapid pace. They are widely used in converting various raw materials, including foil, paper, vinyl, textile, gasket, foam, rubber, non-woven, adhesive tape, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), into finished consumer goods.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry Boost: The demand for roll slitting machines in the automotive sector is on the rise, driven by the utilization of non-apparel textiles in interior fitments, carpets, safety features, and more. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles further fuel this demand.

Aerospace Applications: Technical fabrics have found application in aircraft components such as turbine blades, fuselage, and airbags, contributing to the growth of the roll slitting machines market.

Hotel Industry Influence: Roll slitting machines are essential in producing various hotel textiles, including rugs, duvets, blankets, curtains, and more. The rising bookings for hotel rooms for events and travel purposes are positively impacting the market.

Apparel and Fashion: Manufacturers are offering automatic machines suitable for the apparel and fashion wear industry, including disposable hospital gowns and digital printing, fostering market growth.

Agriculture and Construction: Key manufacturers are introducing highly reliable machines, driving demand in the agriculture and construction sectors.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on type, material, and operation as follows:

Breakup by Type:

Roll/Log Slitters

Slitter Rewinders

Breakup by Material:

Paper

Polymers

Foil

Others

Breakup by Operation:

Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Region:

North America:

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America:

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the industry include ASHE Converting Equipment, Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd., Automatic Log Slitter (ALS) Limited, Comexi, Ghezzi & Annoni S.p.A., LIDEM Construcciones Mecanicas S.L, Oteman, Parkland International, Ribamatic, Rosenthal Manufacturing Co. Inc., SOMA spol. s r. o., and Svegea of Sweden AB.

