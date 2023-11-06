Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Surges to $48.1 Billion by 2028, Driven by Advancements in Water Treatment and Sustainable Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Soluble Polymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water soluble polymer market demonstrated remarkable growth in 2022, reaching a size of US$ 35.8 Billion. Looking ahead, the market is expected to soar to US$ 48.1 Billion by 2028, marking a steady growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Water Soluble Polymers: Transforming Aqueous Systems

Water soluble polymers are versatile organic substances that dissolve, disperse, or swell in water, altering the physical properties of aqueous systems. They find application in various industries, including cleaning, where they are used in heavy soil loads, hard water, and moderate temperatures.

Additionally, these polymers serve as dispersants, suspending agents, thickeners, stabilizers, coagulants, flocculants, film-formers, binders, humectants, and lubricants in aqueous media. Consequently, they play a vital role in water treatment, food and beverage, personal care, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and pharmaceutical industries worldwide.

Key Market Trends:

Water Treatment Advancements: Water soluble polymers are increasingly employed in water treatment plants to remove suspended solids and contaminants from water. This, coupled with their rising demand in the oil and gas sector for various applications, is a significant driver of market growth.

Enhanced Fluid Performance: The use of water soluble polymers as additives to improve the performance of water-based fluids, particularly in proppant transport and loss of fluid in the formation, is fueling market expansion. These polymers are also gaining prominence in well drilling.

Environmentally Friendly Solutions: Market leaders are investing heavily in research and development to create water-based emulsion polymers from biological resources, promoting environmental sustainability. Efforts are focused on synthesizing water soluble polymers from amino acids capable of withstanding high temperatures.

Pharmaceutical Applications: Water soluble polymers are finding increased use in the pharmaceutical industry for dissolving drugs that are not soluble in water and reducing blood viscosity, contributing to market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on type, raw material type, and end-use industry as follows:

Breakup by Type:

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Guar Gum

Gelatin

Xanthan Gum

Polyacrylic Acid

Polyethylene Glycol

Others

Breakup by Raw Material Type:

Synthetic

Natural

Semi-Synthetic

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Hygiene

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America:

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the industry include Arkema S.A., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SNF, and Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

