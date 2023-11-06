$MOG Social Media Team Discusses the Power of Memes with Malik Obama

Boston, MA, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever since Tesla and Edison’s War of the Currents, mass adoption of new technologies has relied upon marketing and winning public consciousness as much as the technology itself. Since the days of the Wizard of Menlo Park, this has become increasingly apparent, especially within the realm of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Social media has opened up a new venue for this battle of consciousness through memetic warfare, as tokens such as DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, and now $MOG have seen mass adoption by way of earning their place in the public’s mind. Recently, members of $MOG’s community sat down with Malik Obama, the half-brother of former President Barack Obama, to discuss the role of memes, the power of collective creation, and the stratospheric rise of $MOG over the past few months.

Malik Obama, sporting the $MOG Pitviper shades

In an October 24th Twitter/X spaces discussion hosted by one of several dedicated $MOG community leaders promised both listeners and Mr. Obama that the interview would be different from the usual questions about the former President; moments later, when Mr. Obama opened with an Islamic prayer, it was clear that the $MOG team were delivering. Defining what made $MOG special, the host pointed toward the collective efforts of the community of creators: graphic designers, social media influencers, merchandisers, and program developers all working to enable one-another’s creative output. In this regard, Mr. Obama agreed, saying “these days, I rely on my community [to make memes], I don’t have the technological savvy, but my community sends me things, and I go according to my mood, according to my spirit.” Mr. Obama’s spirituality became a theme throughout the discussion, as it shifted from his experiences being suddenly sucked into the American political media apparatus (“like being caught between a rock and a hard place”) to having to navigate his place within this political system from halfway across the globe (“everyone takes on the characteristics and culture of their environment”).

From there, the conversation turned toward the general thesis of $MOG: neurochemical warfare, a battle for the dopamine and serotonin of everyday folks. As the host explained, “$MOG is a chance to seize the opportunity provided by this battle, we want to build a digital army to fight against this entire battle for attention, to break the tension in the air caused by politics.” This thesis intrigued Mr. Obama, who brought the conversation around to the “meme war” of the 2016 election, and again back to his own spirituality, saying, “now, all of a sudden, I don’t know if God is with me, but my eyes opened, and I became introduced to $MOG, and I feel like I’m on FIRE.”

The discussion then closed with a question and answer section, where members of the $MOG community, including notable crypto-influencers OSF and Farokh, took turns posing questions to the self-described “capitalist, philanthropist, and artist” from Kenya. When asked if he is a gamer, Mr. Obama denied being so, saying that games take away from his ability to make money, and therefore, his ability to help people. Although he said, “if there was a game that could make money, I would play it.” Influencer OSF took the stage to ask Mr. Obama what $MOG means to him, to which he replied, “it’s memeing, but all the art produced is very humorous. Anything that makes people laugh and happy is sure to be a good time.” Crypto-personality Farokh brought the line of questioning back around to the former president, asking his brother whether he thinks Barack “MOGs,” to which the proud Kenyan chuckled “I think he’s a bit too prim and proper for that.” Mr. Obama then concluded the discussion with a call to action, “I want everyone listening to subscribe to $MOG, so that together we can push this HIGHER AND HIGHER.”

