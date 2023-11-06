Global Self-administered Injectable Drug Therapies and Markets, 2023 - Creating Brand Loyalty in a Generic-Driven Market; Specialty Injection Devices Lead the Way

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-administered Injectable Drug Therapies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Human engineering and user ergonomics play a pivotal role in the design and development of drug self-administration devices, significantly affecting patient safety and compliance. Designers have harnessed powerful tools, such as 3D CAD design software and high-performance materials, over the past decade. However, they increasingly rely on end-user research to define precise design targets for their projects.

Specialty prefilled injection devices, which encompass prefilled pen injectors, autoinjectors, and needle-free injection devices, offer unique opportunities to differentiate products in the era of direct-to-consumer marketing and competition from generics. Features like multi-dose drug cartridges and integrated dose counters enhance ease-of-use for self-administration, fostering brand loyalty among consumers with chronic conditions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. The Market Opportunity

3. Delivery Market Dynamics

The Economics of Injectable Drugs

What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?

Prefilled Syringes Proliferating

The Prefilled Syringe Supply Chain

The Trend toward Self-Administration

Shifting Demographics

Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

Proliferation of Biological Drugs

4. Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

5. Injectable Drug Device Summaries

Autoinjectors

Single Fixed Dose

Variable Dosing

High Viscosity

Dual Chamber

6. Wirelessly Enabled Autoinjectors

Selected Product Specific Autoinjectors

7. Autoinjector Device Design Factors

Material Selection Issues

Part Counts and Device Cost

Safety Features

Needle Insertion Depth

Failsafe Activation

Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

Market Factors

Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Human Engineering/Ergonomics

8. Pen Injectors

Pen Injector Design Selection Factors

Standardized Pen Platforms

Custom Pen Designs

Reusable Pens

Dual Chamber Pens

9. Commercial Pen Products

Hormones

Enzymes

Insulins

Detailed Profiles of 23 Devices

10. Wearable Devices - Analysis and Assessments

Libertas (Becton Dickinson)

SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)

Neulasta OnPro Injector (Insulet/Amgen)

YpsoDose (Ypsomed)

Electronic Semi-disposable

eLVD Patch Pump (Elcam)

11. Emerging Technology

Wireless Data

12. Injectable Drug Market Analysis and Forecasts

Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hematopoietics

Hormones

Osteoporosis

Fertility

13. Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

Device Branding

Patient Adherence and Ease of Use

Healthcare Economics

14. Company Profiles

Becton Dickinson

West Pharmaceuticals

Insulet/Amgen

Ypsomed

Elcam

