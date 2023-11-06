Global Self-administered Injectable Drug Therapies and Markets, 2023 - Creating Brand Loyalty in a Generic-Driven Market; Specialty Injection Devices Lead the Way

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-administered Injectable Drug Therapies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Human engineering and user ergonomics play a pivotal role in the design and development of drug self-administration devices, significantly affecting patient safety and compliance. Designers have harnessed powerful tools, such as 3D CAD design software and high-performance materials, over the past decade. However, they increasingly rely on end-user research to define precise design targets for their projects.
Specialty prefilled injection devices, which encompass prefilled pen injectors, autoinjectors, and needle-free injection devices, offer unique opportunities to differentiate products in the era of direct-to-consumer marketing and competition from generics. Features like multi-dose drug cartridges and integrated dose counters enhance ease-of-use for self-administration, fostering brand loyalty among consumers with chronic conditions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. The Market Opportunity
3. Delivery Market Dynamics
- The Economics of Injectable Drugs
- What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?
- Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
- The Prefilled Syringe Supply Chain
- The Trend toward Self-Administration
- Shifting Demographics
- Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
- Proliferation of Biological Drugs
4. Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
5. Injectable Drug Device Summaries
- Autoinjectors
- Single Fixed Dose
- Variable Dosing
- High Viscosity
- Dual Chamber
6. Wirelessly Enabled Autoinjectors
- Selected Product Specific Autoinjectors
7. Autoinjector Device Design Factors
- Material Selection Issues
- Part Counts and Device Cost
- Safety Features
- Needle Insertion Depth
- Failsafe Activation
- Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
- Market Factors
- Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
- Human Engineering/Ergonomics
8. Pen Injectors
- Pen Injector Design Selection Factors
- Standardized Pen Platforms
- Custom Pen Designs
- Reusable Pens
- Dual Chamber Pens
9. Commercial Pen Products
- Hormones
- Enzymes
- Insulins
- Detailed Profiles of 23 Devices
10. Wearable Devices - Analysis and Assessments
- Libertas (Becton Dickinson)
- SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)
- Neulasta OnPro Injector (Insulet/Amgen)
- YpsoDose (Ypsomed)
- Electronic Semi-disposable
- eLVD Patch Pump (Elcam)
11. Emerging Technology
- Wireless Data
12. Injectable Drug Market Analysis and Forecasts
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriasis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Hematopoietics
- Hormones
- Osteoporosis
- Fertility
13. Market Factors
- Regulatory Issues
- Device Branding
- Patient Adherence and Ease of Use
- Healthcare Economics
14. Company Profiles
- Becton Dickinson
- West Pharmaceuticals
- Insulet/Amgen
- Ypsomed
- Elcam
