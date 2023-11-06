Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023-2030 Copper Mining Industry Analysis: Reserves, Production, Assets, and Demand Drivers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the global copper mining industry, offering a thorough examination of copper production, reserves, assets, demand drivers, and forecasts up to 2030. It encompasses historical and projected data on copper production by country, production by company, reserves by country, and global copper prices. The report also delves into the factors influencing the copper mining industry and profiles major copper producers, along with insights into active, planned, and exploration projects.

Key Insights

1. Production and Supply:

Growth Projection: After an estimated 1% growth in 2022, global copper production is poised to surge by 4.8% in 2023, reaching 22.6 million metric tons (Mt). Notably, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Peru, and Chile are expected to be significant contributors to this growth in 2023. The combined output from these countries is projected to increase by 6.3% from 9.8Mt in 2022 to 10.5Mt in 2023. The global copper production is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% over the forecast period, reaching 27.2Mt in 2030.

2. Consumption and Demand:

Growth Forecast: Following a 3.8% growth in 2022, global copper consumption is anticipated to rise by 2.4% in 2023, reaching 26.6Mt. This growth can be primarily attributed to robust demand from China, accounting for more than half of total global copper consumption.

3. Scope:

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global copper mining industry, covering key demand drivers impacting the sector. It offers detailed insights into reserves by country, global production, production by country, production by company, major operational mines, competitive landscape, and significant exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Invest:

Analyze Global Copper Mining Trends: Gain a deeper understanding of global copper mining trends, coupled with the relevant driving factors influencing the industry.

Stay Informed: Stay updated with the latest developments in the global copper mining sector, ensuring you are well-informed about the industry's evolving landscape.

Identify Major Projects: Identify major active, exploration, and development projects within the mining industry, helping you spot investment opportunities.

Track Historical and Forecast Trends: Understand historical and forecast trends in global copper production, assisting you in making informed decisions.

Recognize Key Industry Players: Identify key players in the global copper mining industry, enabling you to form valuable partnerships and investments.

Conclusion: The global copper mining industry is poised for significant growth, with projections for increased production and consumption. The report provides valuable insights into the driving forces behind these trends and offers a comprehensive understanding of the copper mining landscape. With a focus on historical data and future forecasts, it equips stakeholders with the knowledge needed to navigate and thrive in this evolving industry.

Key Topics Covered

Overview Copper Reserves Copper Production Production by Country Prices Major Active Mines Major Development Projects Major Exploration Projects Competitive Landscape Demand and Trade Taxes in Major markets Appendix Abbreviations Likelihood

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

BHP

Codelco

Glencore PLC

Grupo Mexico SAB de CV

Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Anglo American PLC

Antofagasta PLC

Rio Tinto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnmeex



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.