VERB's MARKET.live Poised For Rapid Growth with New Technology Integrations Bringing New Brand Partnerships To Its Live Social Shopping Platform

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, today announces the completion of additional technology integrations, clearing the way to attract and add hundreds of new vendors and brands to its live stream shopping platform. These new improvements now enable seamless integration with the ecommerce solutions powering thousands of vendors’ existing ecommerce stores and offers an unprecedented level of inventory management and synchronization, which until now was a limiting factor in the addition of new vendors to the MARKET.live platform.



In just the past week since launch, these new integrations have facilitated the addition of 10 new high-profile brands, with many more expected every week as these new capabilities allow the Company to attract, automate and ramp-up vendor onboarding. Notable additions to the platform's list of brands and vendors last week include renowned names such as Salua Boutique, Fluff Co, Cute Booty Lounge, Firebelly Tea, Chvker Jewelry, Corksicle, Capella Apparel, Flippy Disc Golf Apparel, Maroon Bell Outdoor, and UpTop. The diversity and quality of these brands are set to elevate the shopping experience for MARKET.live's growing user base.

Among the highlighted brands, Fluff Co's "Best Robe" accolade by Architectural Digest and "Best Pillow" recognition by Men's Health at the Sleep Awards have solidified its status as a consumer favorite. Firebelly Tea's recent "Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Award" from Good Housekeeping is a testament to its exceptional quality and innovation in the culinary space.

Corksicle, known for its award-winning canteens and tumblers, has recently amplified its appeal through an exclusive collaboration with Disney, adding a touch of magic to its already coveted collection. Chvker Jewelry's strong presence in pop-culture and celebrity circles continues to garner widespread attention, reflected in its engaging Instagram profile.

MARKET.live is committed to expanding its portfolio with top-tier products and brands, ensuring a vibrant and ever-evolving selection for its discerning audience. With a dedicated focus on technology innovation and partnerships, the innovative livestream social shopping platform has emerged as a key player in the ecommerce landscape.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

