Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Franchisees Again Report Strong Sales Growth

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Same-park sales at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping, glamping and outdoor entertainment franchise, were up 4.6% through the end of the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023. The growth follows a year in which the Jellystone Park brand achieved a new annual revenues record for the 16th consecutive time.



The third quarter was especially strong with same-park revenues up 7.5% compared to the third quarter in 2022. According to Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone, this year families were initially cautious about vacation spending, which ultimately benefited Jellystone Park. “Inflation causes families to focus more on vacation value and Jellystone Park thrives in this environment,” he said.

Schutter noted that camping and glamping are more affordable than many other vacation options. “Most Jellystone Park attractions, activities, and character interactions are included in the cost of a nightly stay, adding to the value,” he said.

Again this year, ancillary revenues contributed significantly to franchisees’ income. Year-to-date same-park sales of golf cart rentals, retail store purchases, paid activities and paid character experiences were up 7.4% from last year. Cabin and glamping unit rental revenues grew 8.5%.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

