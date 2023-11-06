Unveiling Europe's Home & Garden Market Trends: A Comprehensive Analysis for Strategic Insights Through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Home and Garden Retail Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This databook offers a detailed overview of market trends and sector-specific insights based on both value and volume. It also delves into the brand leaders and their market shares in 2022 within each sector, notably focusing on the home sector. This comprehensive resource combines historic data with forecasts, presenting a vivid portrayal of the European retail landscape, with particular attention to the home market.

Europe's Retail Market: A Promising Growth Trajectory

The overall retail market in Europe is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027, eventually reaching a staggering $4,799 billion.

Home Market Valuation in 2022 and Beyond

The Home sector, a significant segment of the European retail market, had a valuation of $500.1 billion in 2022. Forecasts indicate that this sector is on track to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%, aiming to reach $571.1 billion by 2027. This sector's noteworthy growth serves as a focal point for those seeking opportunities within the European retail landscape.

Digital Dominance: The Rise of Online Channels

The advent of digitalization continues to reshape the retail landscape, with online channel sales projected to surge by 6.4% during the period from 2022 to 2027. By 2027, online channels are anticipated to account for a significant share, reaching $87.1 billion.

Mass Market Players Rule the Home Sector in the Americas

The Home sector in the Americas, notably in 2022, was predominantly dominated by mass market players. This dynamic landscape underscores the competitive nature of the industry, attracting businesses looking to make their mark.

Home Depot's Remarkable Market Share

In 2022, Home Depot, a household name in the home improvement industry, held the highest market share in the Home sector, claiming an impressive 12.9% share. This highlights the significance of market positioning and brand leadership in the retail sector.

Reasons to Consider this Databook

This databook is an indispensable resource for industry players and strategists looking to gain a comprehensive understanding of the European home market and make informed decisions. It offers valuable insights for aligning product offerings and strategies with current market demands in light of recent events. Some compelling reasons to explore this databook include:

Insightful Forecasts for 2027: Gain access to extensive market forecasts, providing a clear roadmap for understanding future trends and making strategic decisions in the European retail market. Adapt to Market Dynamics: In the ever-changing retail landscape, this databook allows you to explore new opportunities and adapt your product offerings and strategies to meet evolving market demands, particularly following the impact of recent events. Identify High-Potential Opportunities: Investigate current and forecasted trends within the European Home sector to pinpoint the most promising opportunities with significant growth potential. Competitor Analysis: Understand the key players in the Home sector, their market positioning, and pricing strategies to refine your competitive advantage.

