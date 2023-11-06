2023 Solheim Cup Analysis: Broadcast & Viewership, Sponsorship Deals, Ticketing, and Attendance

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solheim Cup, 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Solheim Cup 2023, a prestigious golf event, has attracted significant attention with its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance, and ticketing. Here are the key highlights from the event:

Broadcast and Viewership:

The Solheim Cup has secured lucrative broadcast deals globally, with NBC and Golf Channel covering various regions across the Americas.

On the final Sunday of the tournament, a peak audience of 734,000 viewers in the UK and Ireland watched Team Europe secure victory.

In the UK and Ireland, the 2023 tournament averaged 281,000 viewers across Friday to Sunday, marking a 35% increase from the 2021 event.

Sponsorship Deals:

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the Solheim Cup 2023 was $344,000.

The event has three sponsorship deals worth over $500,000 annually each, with partners including Reale Seguros, Rolex, and Visit Costa Del Sol.

BMW serves as the official car of the Solheim Cup, with a deal worth $400,000 annually. BMW provides electric vehicles for officials and players to reduce the carbon footprint.

Ticketing:

Ticket prices for the Solheim Cup 2023 started at €25 ($26) for the qualifying rounds, while Day 1 tickets were €70 ($74), Day 2 tickets were €80 ($84), and access to the final Sunday was priced at €99 ($104).

Attendance:

Attendance figures were expected to reach 100,000, potentially surpassing the 2021 figure of 130,000 attendees across the event.

This analysis provides valuable insights into the popularity and dynamics of the Solheim Cup 2023, making it relevant for investors seeking an understanding of the event's sponsorship landscape and industry professionals interested in viewership trends. The Solheim Cup continues to be a major draw for golf enthusiasts and sponsors alike, with a strong global viewership and attractive sponsorship deals.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Overview

2. Broadcasters

Solheim Cup 2023 Broadcasts Breakdown in the UK and Ireland

Solheim Cup 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the World

3. Sponsorship

Solheim Cup 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

Solheim Cup 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

Solheim Cup 2023 Contract Length Breakdown

4. Attendance & Ticketing

Solheim Cup 2023 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown

5. Solheim Cup Winners

Previous Solheim Cup Winners

6. Appendix

References

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Reale Seguros

Rolex

Costa Del Sol

BMW

Peninsula

Legends Hospitality

Acosol

Turismo de Andalucia

Ping

Toro

Vithas

Jet Set Sports

E-Z-GO

Solan de Cabras

Eversheds Sutherland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eknqab



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.