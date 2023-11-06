Non-Alcoholic Beer Market to Reach a Value of $62Bn Globally by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the non-alcoholic beer market is expected to grow from $33 billion in 2022 to $62 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights key factors influencing the market and prominent players along with their developments in the market.





Radeberger Gruppe KG; Athletic Brewing Company; UNITED BREWERIES LTD; Heineken International B.V.; Anheuser-Busch InBev; Weihenstephan; Bravus Brewing Company; Suntory Holdings Limited; Lagunitas Brewing Company; and BrewDog are among the prominent players operating in the global non-alcoholic beer market. These market players are adopting strategic development initiatives to expand, further driving the market growth.









Non-alcoholic beer contains less or no alcoholic content. It is produced using malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, and others. Non-alcoholic beer is manufactured by either removing alcohol content or brewing beer with less alcohol than the legal limit. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the beverages that do not exceed the limit of 0.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), can be claimed as non-alcoholic. The non-alcoholic beer is categorized into alcohol free and low alcohol beer. The changing consumer preference and inclination towards non-alcoholic beverages is expected to boost the demand for non-alcoholic beer.





Over the past few years, awareness regarding health and nutrition has increased significantly. Due to hectic working schedules and busy lifestyles, people cannot concentrate on their health and fitness. This has led to various health issues like diabetes, obesity, skin diseases, eye problems, heart diseases, and cancer. The growing prevalence of such diseases has increased health awareness among consumers. Consumers are increasingly spending on health-boosting products to reduce the risk of chronic diseases. People are increasingly spending on nutrient-enriched food and beverages to boost their health. This factor has created a massive demand for healthy beverages. The rising popularity of functional beverages and non-alcoholic beer has encouraged the beverage manufacturers to formulate products with the characteristics of both drinks. For instance, in 2022, Constellation Brands, Inc. launched Corona Sunbrew 0.0% with alcohol i.e., a non-alcoholic beer added with 30% of the daily value of Vitamin D per 330 mL serving in Canada.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Non-Alcoholic Beer Market



The COVID-19 pandemic affected industries in various countries, influencing their economic conditions. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns in leading countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) negatively affected the growth of various industries, including the food & beverages industries. The shutdown of manufacturing units disturbed global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and sales of various essential and non-essential products. In 2020, various companies announced possible delays in product deliveries and a slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the bans imposed by various governments in Europe, Asia, and North America on international travel forced the companies to put their collaboration and partnership plans on a temporary hold. All these factors hampered the food & beverages industry in 2020 and early 2021, thereby restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry, including the global non-alcoholic beer market.





In the pre-pandemic period, the non-alcoholic beer market was mainly driven by rising consumer inclination towards healthy alternative and surging number of product innovations by flavors. However, many industries faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The food & beverage industry declined due to the shutdown of manufacturing units and supply chain disruption. The pandemic disturbed the manufacturing processes with restrictions imposed by government authorities in various countries. During the initial phase of the pandemic, almost all countries proposed lockdowns in their respective economies, where people were restricted from going outside their houses.







Based on product type, the non-alcoholic beer market is segmented into alcohol-free and 0.5% alcohol by volume. Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into coconut bottles and cans. Based on distribution channel, the non-alcoholic beer market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The non-alcoholic beer market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe non-alcoholic beer market is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The non-alcoholic beer market in Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the MEA is further segmented into South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of MEA. The non-alcoholic beer market in South & Central America is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.







