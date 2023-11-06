Forestry Machinery Market to Hit US$ 15.9 Billion at 4.6% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Forestry Machinery Market is valued at US$ 10.1 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach a revenue of US$ 15.9 billion by 2033-end. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects that most forestry machinery will be operated by electric power over the coming years.

Europe has more forest land than any other region in the world and this is why demand for forestry machinery in this region is projected to be higher over the next ten years. Growing adoption of sustainable forestry practices and the rising availability of automated forestry machinery are also projected to create new opportunities for forestry machinery suppliers in the European region going forward. Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are slated to be highly opportune markets in this region.

Key Segments of Forestry Machinery Industry Research Report

By Machine Type By Operation By Region Skidders

Forwarders

Swing Machines

Bunchers

Harvesters

Loaders

Others Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Forestry machinery manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching new products to increase their sales and revenue generation.

In 2020, John Deere expanded the L-Series Wheel Loader lineup with four new utility models - 444L, 644L, 644L Hybrid, and 724L. These newly introduced loaders incorporate redesigned Z-Bar loader linkage, an updated, ergonomically designed cab, electrohydraulic (EH) controls, and a more robust heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global forestry machinery market stands at a valuation of US$ 10.1 billion.

Demand for forestry machinery is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 15.9 billion by 2033-end.

Increasing demand for forest products, expanding world population, rising use of wood in different industry verticals, and advancements in forestry machine technologies are key market drivers.

High cost of maintenance for forestry machinery are projected to impede market growth in the future.

Forestry machinery demand in Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global marketplace across the study period.

Sales of forwarders are forecasted to account for more than 25% of global forestry machinery sales revenue by the end of 2033.

“Though Europe is the leading regional market, forestry machinery suppliers should also focus on maximizing their sales in the East Asia and South Asia & Oceania regions, which will be fast-growing markets over the decade,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Forestry machinery manufacturers are strategically introducing new products to boost sales and gain a competitive edge in the market.

In September 2022, Komatsu, a Japanese heavy equipment manufacturer specializing in forestry machinery, unveiled its latest swing machine designed for timber processing applications. The PCF230F-11, equipped with a powerful 197-horsepower engine, is tailored for demanding tasks such as timber cutting, delimbing, and stacking operations.

In February 2021, Ponsse Oyj, a Finnish forest machine manufacturer, launched a new range of harvesters designed to meet the modern requirements of the forestry industry. The Scorpion harvester range features an innovative user interface and incorporates active control features to enhance operational efficiency.

In February 2022, Rottne Industri AB, a Swedish forest machinery supplier, introduced two robust forestry cranes, the RK310 and RK75, renowned for their extended service life and durability compared to previous versions.

Furthermore, forestry machinery companies are innovating by introducing new accessories and technologies aimed at improving the efficiency and productivity of forestry equipment in the future.

In May 2022, Tigercat, a well-known provider of material processing and forest harvesting systems, integrated a swing boom system into its Tigercat 635H skidder, resulting in enhanced productivity for the skidder.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 15.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Winning Strategy

Forestry machinery manufacturers should invest in the development of novel machines that are efficient and more productive than their traditional counterparts and competitors. Companies should also focus on incorporating sustainability in their products and operations to stay relevant in the future.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global forestry machinery market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on machine type (loaders, harvesters, branchers, swing machines, skidders, forwarders, others) and operation (diesel, electric, hybrid, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

