Robot Operating System Market to Hit USD 1,576.58 Million by 2030 due to Expanding Robotics Applications and Cross-Platform Compatibility | By SNS Research

Pune, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Robot Operating System Market was assessed at USD 580.6 million in 2022, with a projected increase to USD 1,576.58 million by 2030, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as stated in the SNS Insider report.
Market Overview
Robot operating system (ROS) serves as a middleware framework that sits on top of a host operating system, providing essential services and tools for robotics developers. It simplifies the process of creating, programming, and controlling robots, allowing developers to focus on the robot's specific tasks rather than reinventing the wheel. Robotics has transcended industrial manufacturing and ventured into healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and more. As the use cases for robots continue to expand, the demand for ROS as a versatile robotics development platform grows.
Download Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3887
Market Analysis
The widespread application of robotics in diverse sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics, has created a substantial demand for adaptable operating systems. ROS has established itself as a preferred choice for developers due to its open-source nature and robust community support, enabling the rapid development of applications across industries. ROS's focus on interoperability and standardization is a significant driver for its growth. This operating system offers a consistent framework for various robots and robotic components, making it easier for developers to create and integrate new functionalities. This compatibility enhances the overall efficiency and usability of robots, fostering robot operating system market growth. The rise of autonomous systems, such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and industrial robots, has further propelled the demand for ROS. These systems rely on sophisticated software for navigation, perception, and decision-making, and ROS provides a comprehensive framework to develop and maintain these systems.
Robot Operating System Market Overview & Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 580.6 million
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 1576.58 million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 13.3% over 2023-2030
|Key Segments
|By Robot Type (Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots, Collaborative Robots, Autonomous Mobile Robots)
By Application (Pick and Place, Plastic Injection and Blow Molding, Printed Circuit Board Handling and Information Communication and Technology, Testing & Quality Inspection, Metal Stamping and Press Trending, Computer Numerical Control Machine Tending, Co-Packaging and End of Line Packaging, Mapping and Navigation, Inventory Management, Home Automation & Security, Personal Assistance)
By End-User Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Warehousing & Logistics, Domestic & Personal Robotics, Others))
|Key Market Players
|ABB Ltd., FANUC, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso, Microsoft, Omron Corporation, Universal Robotics, Clearpath Robots, and iRobot Corporation and other players
|20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours)
|If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization.
|Pricing & Purchase Options
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.
Key Takeaway from Robot Operating System Market Study
- Articulated robots, also known as industrial robots, are witnessing increased adoption across various industries. These robots are highly versatile and find applications in manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, among others. Their ability to perform complex tasks with precision and efficiency is a major driver of their popularity.
- The automotive segment is another significant driver of the robot operating system market. The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation with the introduction of autonomous vehicles and the increasing emphasis on electric mobility. Robots are essential in the manufacturing processes of electric vehicles, and they play a crucial role in assembling battery packs, motors, and other components.
Recent Developments
- Continental, a leading automotive technology company, has recently acquired Kinexon's robot operating systems division. With this acquisition, Continental aims to enhance its capabilities in robotics, particularly in the context of autonomous vehicles and smart manufacturing.
- Alphabet's subsidiary, Intrinsic, has made a significant move by acquiring a DARPA-backed firm known for its open source robotics software. Intrinsic's acquisition is expected to further accelerate the development of innovative robotics solutions, potentially impacting various industries, including logistics, healthcare, and more.
Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3887
Market Dynamics Analysis
On the driver's side, the increasing adoption of robotics across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics, is a significant force propelling the robot operating system market forward. The open-source nature of ROS, coupled with its flexibility and versatility, makes it an attractive choice for developers and businesses seeking to create and deploy robotic applications efficiently. However, this market is not without its restraints and challenges. One key restraint is the complexity of implementing ROS in real-world applications, which demands skilled developers and engineers. The compatibility issues with various hardware and software components can pose challenges in achieving seamless integration, and addressing these concerns remains a priority. Furthermore, market threats include the emergence of competing robotic operating systems and proprietary alternatives. These alternatives can erode ROS's market share if they offer more streamlined solutions or cater to specific niches with superior performance.
Key Regional Developments
The North American robot operating system market is one of the most prominent regions globally. It is driven by the rapid development and deployment of robots in various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. Major players in this region are contributing to the market's growth through their innovative robotic solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a significant player in the ROS market, primarily due to the expanding manufacturing sector and the rapid adoption of automation in industries. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in robotics and AI, fostering innovation and contributing to market growth.
Impact of Recession
Startups and companies specializing in ROS development may face funding challenges during a recession. Investors may be more cautious, leading to reduced capital infusion in the robotics sector. On the flip side, recessions can also drive companies to seek greater efficiency and cost savings. ROS solutions that enhance productivity and reduce labor costs may become more attractive in such times. Government stimulus packages and economic recovery programs can have a significant impact on the ROS market. If governments prioritize investments in technology and automation as part of their economic recovery strategies, it could lead to a boost in the robot operating system market.
Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3887
Table of Content
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Robot Operating System Market Segmentation, By Robot Type
8.1 Articulated Robots
8.2 SCARA Robots
8.3 Parallel Robots
8.4 Cartesian Robots
8.5 Collaborative Robots
8.6 Autonomous Mobile Robots
9. Robot Operating System Market Segmentation, By Application
9.1 Pick and Place
9.2 Plastic Injection and Blow Molding
9.3 Printed Circuit Board Handling and Information Communication and Technology
9.4 Testing & Quality Inspection
9.5 Metal Stamping and Press Trending
9.6 Computer Numerical Control Machine Tending
9.7 Co-Packaging and End of Line Packaging
9.8 Mapping and Navigation
9.9 Inventory Management
9.10 Home Automation & Security
9.11 Personal Assistance
10. Robot Operating System Market Segmentation, By End-User Industry
10.1 Automotive
10.2 Electrical & Electronics
10.3 Metal & Machinery
10.4 Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals
10.5 Food and Beverages
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Warehousing & Logistics
10.8 Domestic & Personal Robotics
10.9 Others
11. Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.5 USA
11.2.6 Canada
11.2.7 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Eastern Europe
11.3.1.5 Poland
11.3.1.6 Romania
11.3.1.7 Turkey
11.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe
11.3.2 Western Europe
11.3.2.4 Germany
11.3.2.5 France
11.3.2.6 UK
11.3.2.7 Italy
11.3.2.8 Spain
11.3.2.9 Netherlands
11.3.2.10 Switzerland
11.3.2.11.1 Austria
11.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.5 China
11.4.6 India
11.4.7 Japan
11.4.8 South Korea
11.4.9 Vietnam
11.4.10 Singapore
11.4.11 Australia
11.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.1.5 UAE
11.5.1.6 Egypt
11.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia
11.5.1.8 Qatar
11.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East
11.5.2 Africa
11.5.2.5 Nigeria
11.5.2.6 South Africa
11.5.2.7 Rest of Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.5 Brazil
11.6.6 Argentina
11.6.7 Colombia
11.6.8 Rest of Latin America
12.Company Profile
12.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial
12.1.3 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 The SNS View
12.2 FANUC (Japan)
12.3 KUKA AG (Germany)
12.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
12.5 Denso (Japan)
12.6 Microsoft (US)
12.7 Omron Corporation (Japan)
12.8 Universal Robotics (Denmark)
12.9 Clearpath Robots (Canada)
12.10 and iRobot Corporation (US)
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Bench marking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
13.3.1 Industry News
13.3.2 Company News
13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14. Use Case and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
Read Full Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/robot-operating-system-market-3887
About SNS Insider
At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.