Robot Operating System Market to Hit USD 1,576.58 Million by 2030 due to Expanding Robotics Applications and Cross-Platform Compatibility | By SNS Research

Pune, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Robot Operating System Market was assessed at USD 580.6 million in 2022, with a projected increase to USD 1,576.58 million by 2030, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as stated in the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

Robot operating system (ROS) serves as a middleware framework that sits on top of a host operating system, providing essential services and tools for robotics developers. It simplifies the process of creating, programming, and controlling robots, allowing developers to focus on the robot's specific tasks rather than reinventing the wheel. Robotics has transcended industrial manufacturing and ventured into healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and more. As the use cases for robots continue to expand, the demand for ROS as a versatile robotics development platform grows.

Market Analysis

The widespread application of robotics in diverse sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics, has created a substantial demand for adaptable operating systems. ROS has established itself as a preferred choice for developers due to its open-source nature and robust community support, enabling the rapid development of applications across industries. ROS's focus on interoperability and standardization is a significant driver for its growth. This operating system offers a consistent framework for various robots and robotic components, making it easier for developers to create and integrate new functionalities. This compatibility enhances the overall efficiency and usability of robots, fostering robot operating system market growth. The rise of autonomous systems, such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and industrial robots, has further propelled the demand for ROS. These systems rely on sophisticated software for navigation, perception, and decision-making, and ROS provides a comprehensive framework to develop and maintain these systems.

Robot Operating System Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 580.6 million Market Size by 2030 USD 1576.58 million CAGR CAGR of 13.3% over 2023-2030 Key Segments By Robot Type (Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots, Collaborative Robots, Autonomous Mobile Robots)



By Application (Pick and Place, Plastic Injection and Blow Molding, Printed Circuit Board Handling and Information Communication and Technology, Testing & Quality Inspection, Metal Stamping and Press Trending, Computer Numerical Control Machine Tending, Co-Packaging and End of Line Packaging, Mapping and Navigation, Inventory Management, Home Automation & Security, Personal Assistance)



By End-User Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Warehousing & Logistics, Domestic & Personal Robotics, Others)) Key Market Players ABB Ltd., FANUC, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso, Microsoft, Omron Corporation, Universal Robotics, Clearpath Robots, and iRobot Corporation and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Robot Operating System Market Study

Articulated robots, also known as industrial robots, are witnessing increased adoption across various industries. These robots are highly versatile and find applications in manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, among others. Their ability to perform complex tasks with precision and efficiency is a major driver of their popularity.

The automotive segment is another significant driver of the robot operating system market. The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation with the introduction of autonomous vehicles and the increasing emphasis on electric mobility. Robots are essential in the manufacturing processes of electric vehicles, and they play a crucial role in assembling battery packs, motors, and other components.

Recent Developments

Continental, a leading automotive technology company, has recently acquired Kinexon's robot operating systems division. With this acquisition, Continental aims to enhance its capabilities in robotics, particularly in the context of autonomous vehicles and smart manufacturing.

Alphabet's subsidiary, Intrinsic, has made a significant move by acquiring a DARPA-backed firm known for its open source robotics software. Intrinsic's acquisition is expected to further accelerate the development of innovative robotics solutions, potentially impacting various industries, including logistics, healthcare, and more.

Market Dynamics Analysis

On the driver's side, the increasing adoption of robotics across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics, is a significant force propelling the robot operating system market forward. The open-source nature of ROS, coupled with its flexibility and versatility, makes it an attractive choice for developers and businesses seeking to create and deploy robotic applications efficiently. However, this market is not without its restraints and challenges. One key restraint is the complexity of implementing ROS in real-world applications, which demands skilled developers and engineers. The compatibility issues with various hardware and software components can pose challenges in achieving seamless integration, and addressing these concerns remains a priority. Furthermore, market threats include the emergence of competing robotic operating systems and proprietary alternatives. These alternatives can erode ROS's market share if they offer more streamlined solutions or cater to specific niches with superior performance.

Key Regional Developments

The North American robot operating system market is one of the most prominent regions globally. It is driven by the rapid development and deployment of robots in various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. Major players in this region are contributing to the market's growth through their innovative robotic solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a significant player in the ROS market, primarily due to the expanding manufacturing sector and the rapid adoption of automation in industries. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in robotics and AI, fostering innovation and contributing to market growth.

Impact of Recession

Startups and companies specializing in ROS development may face funding challenges during a recession. Investors may be more cautious, leading to reduced capital infusion in the robotics sector. On the flip side, recessions can also drive companies to seek greater efficiency and cost savings. ROS solutions that enhance productivity and reduce labor costs may become more attractive in such times. Government stimulus packages and economic recovery programs can have a significant impact on the ROS market. If governments prioritize investments in technology and automation as part of their economic recovery strategies, it could lead to a boost in the robot operating system market.

