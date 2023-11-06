Global Battery Production Machine Market Size to Worth USD 42.57 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 19.7%

New York, United States , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Battery Production Machine Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.05 Billion in 2022 to USD 42.57 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Battery production machines are vital equipment used in the manufacturing process of batteries. These machines automate key stages like electrode preparation, assembly, testing, and packaging. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and precision control systems, they ensure consistent and high-quality battery output. Battery production machines are essential in meeting the escalating demand for batteries in industries like automotive, energy storage, and consumer electronics. They enable manufacturers to enhance production capacity, product quality, and reduce manufacturing costs. As the demand for batteries rises with the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, battery production machines play a crucial role in supporting the transition to a sustainable and energy-efficient future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 125 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Battery Production Machine Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Machine Type (Mixing Machines, Coating & Drying Machines, Calendaring Machines, Slitting Machines, Electrode Stacking Machines, Assembling & Handling Machines, and Formation & Testing Machines), By Battery Type (Nickel Cobalt Aluminum, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, and Lithium Iron Phosphate), By Application (Automotive, Renewable Energy, and Industrial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032”.

Coating & drying machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.2% during the forecast period

Based on the machine type, the global battery production machine market is segmented into mixing machines, coating & drying machines, calendaring machines, slitting machines, electrode stacking machines, assembling & handling machines, and formation & testing machines. The coating & drying machines segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced battery technologies in various industries such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage. Coating and drying machines play a crucial role in applying precise coatings and ensuring proper drying of battery components, thereby enhancing their performance and longevity. As the demand for high-quality batteries continues to rise, the need for efficient and precise coating & drying machines is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Automotive segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.6% during the forecast period

Based on application, the global battery production machine market is segmented into automotive, renewable energy, and industrial. The automotive segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period in the battery production machine market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. The automotive industry is undergoing a major transition towards electrification, driven by environmental concerns and government regulations. As a result, the demand for batteries used in EVs is expected to surge, which, in turn, drives the demand for battery production machines. Manufacturers in the automotive sector are investing in expanding their battery production capacity to meet the growing demand.

Europe is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 20.4% over the projected period

Based on region, Europe is projected to experience highest growth during the forecast period in the battery production machine market. Several factors contribute to this expected growth, such as increasing focus on clean energy transition and the ambitious goals set for carbon neutrality are driving the demand for batteries and energy storage systems. This, in turn, creates a demand for advanced battery production machines. Supportive government policies, incentives, and investments in research and development activities aimed at developing sustainable energy solutions are propelling the growth of the battery production machine market. Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles in Europe and the growing demand for renewable energy storage systems are further driving the need for efficient battery production machines.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global battery production machine market include Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Schuler Group, Durr Group, Sachuler AG, The Buhler Holding AG, Manz AG, Nordson Corporation, Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Durr Group, Manz AG, and GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co.KG have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at collaboratively acquiring and executing projects related to battery production facilities. This partnership enables them to work together in acquiring and managing projects involving battery production facilities, combining their expertise and resources to deliver comprehensive solutions in the field.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global battery production machine market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Battery Production Machine Market, By Machine Type

Mixing Machines

Coating & Drying Machines

Calendaring Machines

Slitting Machines

Electrode Stacking Machines

Assembling & Handling Machines

Formation & Testing Machines

Battery Production Machine Market, By Battery Type

Nickel Cobalt Aluminum

Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Battery Production Machine Market, By Application

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Industrial

Battery Production Machine Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



