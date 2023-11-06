North Texas Food Bank Launches “Face of Hunger” Holiday Giving Campaign

Dallas, TX, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) launched the “Face of Hunger” holiday-giving campaign today to raise awareness that hunger affects nearly 640,000 North Texans. Tragically, more than one-third of those are children, or one in every six in our region, giving the NTFB service area the 4th highest level of food-insecure children in the country. The campaign aims to strengthen support during the holidays when the need for food assistance increases.

The campaign highlights the prevalence of hunger in North Texas and the people it impacts. Hunger is not bound by race, color, creed, age or socio-economic level, and it exists in every community. The Face of Hunger campaign features images that reflect this diversity, emphasizing that hunger does not discriminate.

“The face of hunger is all around us – it could be living right next door, working alongside you every day or even attending school with your children,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. “Our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasing difficult choices every day – deciding whether to purchase food or pay for other necessities such as medicine, utilities or rent. Having access to nutritious food should be a decision no one should have to make.”

An October study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Texas is the second-hungriest state in the nation, with an average of 15.5% of households in Texas reporting they lacked consistent access to affordable and healthy food. Since March of 2022 the North Texas Food Bank has seen about a 15 percent increase in the number of meals the Food Bank has provided access to through both SNAP and food distributed and is currently providing access to about 400,000 meals each day.

This holiday season, you can ensure that all North Texas neighbors facing hunger have access to nourishing meals. Thanks to a matching opportunity from the Beaumont Foundation of America and Sammons Enterprises, all donations made during the Face of Hunger campaign will be tripled – up to $200,000. That means that every $1 you give will triple to provide nine meals for children seniors and families across North Texas.

“Food doesn’t just provide nourishment during the holiday season, it is a way for people to connect, celebrate and spend time with loved ones,” Yaeger said. “So, when it is missing, it leaves a hole bigger than hunger itself. The North Texas Food Bank and our feeding partners don’t just want to help provide necessities during the holiday season – together we’re helping people connect with the ones they love. Your gift can provide not only nourishment to those who are already struggling to make ends meet but can also help provide hope during the holiday season.”

For more information and to donate, visit www.FaceOfHunger.org

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of nearly 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

