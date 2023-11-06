FE International Facilitates Strategic Acquisition of LinkBuilder.io by Next Net Media

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions, proudly announces the successful acquisition of LinkBuilder.io, a prominent player in the SEO and link-building industry, by Next Net Media.



Since its establishment in 2016, LinkBuilder.io has quickly become a reputable entity in the SEO and link-building sector, known for its process-driven approach to enhancing clients' search engine rankings. The company's subscription-based model, which involves detailed analyses of clients' businesses and competitors, as well as personalized strategic roadmaps, has earned it a strong and loyal client base.

In the context of the dynamic SEO landscape, LinkBuilder.io's journey becomes even more compelling. The SEO services sector is garnering growing attention as businesses seek to improve their organic rankings while keeping costs in check. The global SEO services market size in 2021 stood at USD 46.7 Billion and is forecasted to reach USD 234.8 Billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of around 17.6% during this period. Companies are actively seeking solutions to safeguard their hard-earned rankings, creating substantial demand for SEO services.

Next Net Media, a powerhouse behind 200,000 website success stories, was seeking to strengthen its digital marketing capabilities and expand its suite of digital marketing brands. The inclusion of LinkBuilder.io in Next Net Media's portfolio signifies a noteworthy milestone, perfectly reflecting the company's unwavering dedication to delivering holistic digital marketing solutions on a global scale.

In a previous statement, Marc Hardgrove, CEO of Next Net Media, expressed the significance of the acquisition, stating, “Acquiring LinkBuilder.io signifies a monumental step in our quest to offer the very best in link-building solutions. This strategic move not only bolsters our presence in the digital arena but also propels us to provide unparalleled quality and innovation in the link-building industry. Together, we're poised to set new standards and lead the way in delivering the ultimate link-building experience.”

FE International served as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor of the transaction.

“We are delighted to have played a role in this acquisition, which positions Next Net Media for a promising future in the dynamic digital marketing landscape. This development sets the stage for Next Net Media's continued growth and success, and we're excited to see what the future holds,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International.

Michael Dunlop, Co-founder of LinkBuilder.io went on to say of the acquisition, “We had an extremely positive experience working with FE International during the acquisition of LinkBuilder.io by Next Net Media.

Having identified a number of potential acquirers, the team at FE demonstrated unparalleled expertise and professionalism throughout the entire process, securing an exceptional deal that aligned perfectly with our future aspirations for the brand.”

About Next Net Media

Next Net Media is a digital marketing and media company dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the online landscape. With a focus on delivering comprehensive and results-driven strategies, Next Net Media is comprised of LinkBuilder.io, Authority Builders, The HOTH, SEOJet, FreeUp, iWriter, and Copymatic.ai.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco, London, Mumbai, and Warsaw. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a five-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com .

