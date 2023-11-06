VON E. BREAUX JOINS NOVATAE RISK GROUP AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Dallas, TX, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), announced today that Von Breaux has joined the firm as the new chief operating officer. In this role, Breaux will be responsible for operational activities related to Novatae’s wholesale, managing general agency and program business.

Breaux comes to Novatae with more than 35 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry across executive management, agency operations and administration, mergers and acquisitions, regional and national sales management, and business development and marketing. He previously served as board member and committee chair for the Independent Insurance Agents of Dallas, is an active member of the Independent Agents of Texas and is currently on the board of advisors at the University of Texas at Dallas Business School, Risk Management Insurance Department.

“Von will complement our existing leadership team as he brings extensive experience in all facets of operations,” said Richard Kerr, CEO of Novatae. “We are delighted to have him join and look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute against our organic and acquisition growth strategies.”

“Given Novatae’s recent launch into the market, this is an extremely exciting opportunity for me personally,” said Von Breaux, COO of Novatae. “I am thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to building out the operational efficiencies across the business platforms and markets to help serve our partners and their clients.”

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers’ compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine and more. Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.