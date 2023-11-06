United-Guardian Reports Increased Third Quarter Sales & Earnings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced today the financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. Third quarter sales increased from $2,417,022 to $3,057,518, with net income increasing from $345,518 ($0.07 per share) to $626,756 ($0.14 per share). Sales for the nine-month period ended September 30th decreased from $9,935,557 in 2022 to $8,278,141 in 2023 due to lower sales in the first half of the year. Net income for the nine-month period decreased from $1,890,307 ($0.41 per share) in 2022 to $1,843,931 ($0.40 per share) in 2023.

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are pleased to announce that sales increased by 26% for the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022. Sales increased in all our main product categories, with cosmetic ingredient sales up 42%, pharmaceutical sales up 3%, and medical lubricant sales up 73%. While overall sales for the first nine months of 2023 decreased slightly compared with the comparable period in 2022, our net income and earnings per share for the first nine months of 2023 were only slightly behind the same period in 2022, and third quarter earnings per share doubled over the same period in 2022. We are in the process of re-evaluating our current marketing strategy, and plan to implement changes in the first quarter of 2024. We anticipate that these changes will enable us to increase sales in all our product categories, especially sales of our cosmetic ingredients in the regions that are underperforming. We are hopeful that these efforts will result in increased sales moving forward.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.

 Contact:Donna Vigilante
  (631) 273-0900
  dvigilante@u-g.com
 

NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financial Results for the
Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023 and 2022
 
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
 
   THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,		  NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
  2023  2022  2023   2022 
             
Net sales$3,057,518 $2,417,022 $8,278,141 $9,935,557 
             
Costs and expenses:            
Cost of sales 1,749,041  1,076,035  4,272,043  4,479,905 
Operating expenses 488,464  532,333  1,580,503  1,699,311 
Research and development  98,141   120,924   353,829   364,856 
Total costs and expenses 2,335,646  1,729,292  6,206,375  6,544,072 
Income from operations  721,872   687,730  2,071,766  3,391,485 
             
Other Income:            
Investment income 79,682  46,995  182,264  146,405 
Net (loss) gain on marketable securities (14,357) (300,526) 65,823  (1,154,464)
Total other income (expense)  65,325   (253,531)  248,087  (1,008,059)
Income before provision for income taxes
 787,197  434,199  2,319,853  2,383,426 
             
Provision for income taxes  160,441   88,681   475,922   493,119 
   Net income$ 626,756 $ 345,518 $1,843,931 $1,890,307 
             
Earnings per common share            
(Basic and Diluted)$0.14  $0.07 $0.40 $ 0.41 
             
Weighted average shares – basic             
and diluted 4,594,319  4,594,319  4,594,319  4,594,319 
 

