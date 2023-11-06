LPL Financial Welcomes GER Loftin Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that GER Loftin Wealth Advisors has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $225 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join LPL from United Planners Financial Services.



Located just outside Alpharetta in Johns Creek, Ga., GER Loftin Wealth Advisors is led by co-founders U.S. Air Force veteran James Loftin CFP®, CKA and U.S. Army National Guard veteran George Rall, Jr. RFC® who have a combined six decades of wealth management experience. The pair began working together in 2010 and have built a faith-based business focused on cultivating long-term relationships with their clients by providing a focused and individualized approach to wealth management.

“We start by understanding our clients’ aspirations and objectives, then we help them put together a financial strategy based on their short and long-term goals,” said Rall. “We enjoy educating clients about personal finance and watching our relationship grow through the years as we help them on life’s journey.”

“We are educators at heart and we truly believe that an informed client is the best client,” said Loftin, who is the 2023 and 2024 President of the Financial Planning Association of Georgia. “When working with our clients, we have a coach to player relationship. No matter where they are starting, or what their financial goals are, we are with them every step of the way.”

In addition to educating clients, Loftin and Rall take a vested interest in attracting the next generation of financial advisors through a robust mentorship program aimed at teaching local high school and college students about the wealth management industry. To date, more than 35 students have completed the year-long program.

It was their client-centric commitment that led the GER Loftin team – which also includes Chief Operating Officer Cindy Scheffler, Financial Advisors David Harvey, Jack Metzger and Keir Pienaar as well as their support staff – to select LPL as the right fit for their business.

“We looked at nearly a dozen firms, but when we saw everything LPL offered and heard all the positive reviews from our industry peers, it was a no-brainer,” Loftin said. “From their service model and comprehensive support to their integrated and innovative technology – everything LPL offers shows they are committed to helping us provide an exceptional client experience.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome James, George and the rest of the GER Loftin team to the LPL community and applaud their client-centered philosophy. We are committed to supporting their goal of providing an elevated client experience by investing in innovative capabilities and resources necessary to help them work toward that success. We look forward to supporting GER Loftin Wealth Advisors for years to come.”

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

