Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market Size to Reach $11.50Bn Globally by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the outdoor kitchen appliances market is expected to grow from $7.22 billion in 2022 to $11.50 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights key factors driving the outdoor kitchen appliances market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.







Outdoor kitchen appliances are specialized cooking and food preparation devices designed for outdoor use, typically in backyard or patio settings. Common outdoor kitchen appliances include grills, smoker, refrigerators, ovens, cooktop, etc. These appliances enable homeowners to expand their culinary capabilities and entertain guests in an outdoor environment, making them popular additions to outdoor living spaces.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030307/







Weber-Stephen Products LLC, The Middleby Corporation, Napoleon, The Coleman Company Inc., NexGrill Industries, Inc., Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Electrolux AB, and Affordable Outdoor Kitchens are among the key players operating in the global outdoor kitchen appliances market. The global outdoor kitchen appliances market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also adopt strategies such as research and development investment, new product launches, and expanding production capacities. Key players in the outdoor kitchen appliances market are using e-commerce platforms to meet the growing demand for outdoor kitchen appliances.







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Protein Powder Market



Before the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the outdoor kitchen appliances market was mainly driven by the availability of a wide range of products in the market. However, due to the emergence of the outbreak in 2020, many industries reported unprecedented challenges. During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer goods industry reported a decline in profits due to the shutdown of manufacturing units and disruption in the supply chain. The COVID-19 pandemic disturbed the manufacturing processes of various products, including outdoor kitchen appliances, owing to restrictions imposed by government authorities in various countries. Moreover, the shutdown of specialty stores due to lockdowns and travel restrictions during the initial months of the COVID-19 outbreak hampered the sales of outdoor kitchen appliances. Furthermore, as the supermarket chains remained closed during the first quarter of 2020, the retail sales of outdoor kitchen appliances reduced, hindering the growth of the outdoor kitchen appliances market.





Order a Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030307/







The global outdoor kitchen appliances market is segmented based on product type, category, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into grill and smoker, refrigerator, outdoor ovens, outdoor cooktop, outdoor dishwasher, and others. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The global outdoor kitchen appliances market is broadly segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

The North American outdoor kitchen appliances market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European outdoor kitchen appliances market is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The outdoor kitchen appliances market in the Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa market is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa. The South & Central America outdoor kitchen appliances market is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.







Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Electric Household Appliances Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)

Residential Food Processors Market Size & Share Forecast 2028

Cookware Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)





About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:



If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

