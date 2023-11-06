The Global Market for Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing 2023-2030: Driven by Demand for Innovative Therapies and Promising Results Seen in Clinical Development

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bispecific antibody therapeutics contract manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach a market size of USD 62.65 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 36.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Growth Drivers:

Bispecific Antibodies (bsAbs): Bispecific antibodies have gained attention due to advancements in recombinant DNA technology and antibody engineering. These therapeutic molecules offer a wide range of benefits for various diseases, including cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and ophthalmological conditions. Clinical Development: Ongoing research activities, preclinical and clinical stage studies, and a growing number of antibodies entering clinical development are driving the market. Approximately 160 bispecific antibodies are in clinical trials, with 460 in pre-clinical development. Cancer Therapeutics: Over 85% of bispecific antibodies in clinical trials are aimed at cancer therapeutics. Several bsAbs have received approval for cancer immunotherapy, and they have been successful in treating various cancer diseases. COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market. Research and development efforts for bispecific antibodies have shown potential in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. The unique characteristics of bsAbs make them promising candidates for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

Market Dynamics:

The bispecific antibody therapeutics contract manufacturing market is marked by strategies like approvals, partnerships, collaborations, and launches. For example, companies like Janssen and Roche have received approvals for their bsAbs, contributing to market growth.

Market Segments:

Indication: The cancer segment holds the largest revenue share, accounting for 55.7% in 2022. The safety and efficacy of antibody therapeutics make them attractive for cancer treatment.

The cancer segment holds the largest revenue share, accounting for 55.7% in 2022. The safety and efficacy of antibody therapeutics make them attractive for cancer treatment. Route of Administration: Intravenous administration holds the largest share (45.2% in 2022) due to its recovery advantages and efficient recruitment of bone marrow stem cells.

Intravenous administration holds the largest share (45.2% in 2022) due to its recovery advantages and efficient recruitment of bone marrow stem cells. End-Use: The biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 37.1% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the growing burden of cancer, demand for advanced antibody therapies, and increasing clinical trials and R&D activities.

The biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 37.1% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the growing burden of cancer, demand for advanced antibody therapies, and increasing clinical trials and R&D activities. Regional Presence: North America is the dominant market, holding 69.7% of the revenue share in 2022. Well-established market players, a high burden of diseases, research activities, clinical trials, and investments are driving the market in this region.

The bispecific antibody therapeutics contract manufacturing market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the demand for innovative therapies and the promising results seen in clinical development. The market is attractive for both patients and biopharmaceutical companies looking to advance treatment options for various diseases.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Lonza

Roche's

Creative Biolabs

AbbVie

Amgen

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

IQVIA

WuXi Biologics

Sino Biological Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj9jtz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment