EXL earns a top Leader spot in Everest Group’s 2023 Property and Casualty Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment for fourth straight year

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This marks the fourth straight year that EXL has been recognized as the highest Leader in the annual report.



The distinction reflects EXL’s sustained commitment to excellence in analytics and digital solutions in its property & casualty insurance services. Everest Group cites EXL’s year-over-year growth, its technology and domain-specific investments, and a well-diversified portfolio as the key metrics driving its designation as a Star Performer.

“Amid rapid digital transformation and rising customer demands for digital tailored solutions, coupled with cyber threats and competitive pricing pressures, enterprises are turning to service providers that deliver specialized, data-driven solutions for both cost efficiency, and enhanced customer experience,” said Abhi Kothari, practice director, Everest Group. “EXL’s expansion across the UK and APAC region, fueled by integrating the generative AI ecosystem within a secure and compliant infrastructure, showcases their profound industry and operational knowledge and reinforces its positioning as a Leader and a Star Performer in the Everest Group Personal and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of P&C insurance providers. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process, interactions with leading P&C insurance providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“The emergence of new technologies has presented insurers with a golden opportunity to both redefine legacy processes and completely revolutionize the customer service experience through AI-powered transformation,” said Vikas Bhalla, executive vice president and head of the insurance business at EXL. “We are helping clients across the globe transform how they engage and service their customers with solutions to automate their self-service claims processes, unlock multilingual conversational AI, and cultivate generative AI capabilities across the value chain to transform their end-customer experience. This distinction from Everest Group is an affirmation that our work has made a valuable impact, and we look forward to bringing new capabilities and delivering new-age solutions for our clients and their customers.”

To read more about Everest Group’s 2023 Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment, visit here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 50,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

