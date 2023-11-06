Global HVAC Filters Market to Reach Value of USD 10.17 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC filters market is projected to reach value of USD 10.17 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of allergies, headaches, asthma, and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases caused by polluted air. Rising need to improve energy efficiency of HVAC systems and reduce energy bills is driving the demand for HVAC filters.

Availability of smart connected devices and rise in the number of residential construction projects with the smart home technology have resulted in the risen demand for HVAC systems. Ease of use, reliability, and security have driven use of the smart technology in homes. Availability of artificial intelligence assistants such as Alexa and Siri has increased the adoption of smart home technologies such as HVAC systems, which is contributing to the HVAC filters market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 5.39 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 10.17 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, material, end-user, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi Group and Freudenberg Group Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global HVAC filters market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share. These manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and they are involved in several research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the HVAC filters market are:

Camfil

3M Company

Mann+Hummel

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Donaldson Company

Filtration Group Corporation

Sogefi Group

Freudenberg Group

Strategic Development

In March 2020, Camfil, a clean air solutions manufacturer based in Sweden, announced the acquisition of Airepure Australia, a leading in the air filtration industry in Sweden that provides filtrations ranging from basic HVAC filtration to HEPA filtration. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the position of Camfil as a global leader in the air filtration industry. The acquisition would help customers of the company across Australia and New Zealand to overcome the challenges of air filtration by offering innovative clean air solutions with the help of Airepure.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, 3M Company entered into a partnership with Cummins. The partnership was aimed to increase the production of high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) filters for use in powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) of 3M Company.

The HEPA segment held the largest market share of 49.9% in 2019. Increasing utilization of HEPA filters by pharmaceutical companies to improve the air quality and protect patients from airborne contaminants has driven the segment.

The synthetic polymer segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Higher filtration efficiency of synthetic polymers compared to fiberglass is boosting the segment.

Pharmaceutical is projected to be the most rapidly expanding segment during the forecast period. Hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly adopting HVAC air filters with MERV ratings 13–16 for efficient air purification and removal of airborne contaminants.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Rising purchasing power and improving standards of living of consumers in Asia Pacific have augmented the demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems with high-quality air filters in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC Filters market in terms of technology, material, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Electrostatic Precipitators HEPA Activated Carbon Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Carbon Fiberglass Metal Synthetic Polymer



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Pharmaceutical Automotive Building & Construction Food & Beverage Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



