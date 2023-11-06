Chilau Foods Adopts EEASY Lid for its Full Line of Southern-Inspired Stew Bases

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces its partnership with Chilau Foods, a line of southern-inspired stew bases and spices.



Chilau Foods is switching to the EEASY Lid for all of its products, providing its consumers with a new level of accessibility. Chilau’s products are currently available in nearly 350 stores across the U.S., including Winn-Dixie, Market Street, Albertsons, United Supermarkets, Harveys Supermarkets, and Plum Market. The EEASY Lid will be available on all Chilau products in these stores by the end of Q1 2024.

“While our stew bases were created to make cooking simple and delicious, opening our jars should be just as easy,” said Michael Anderson, founder of Chilau Foods. “We’ve always been a company that makes cooking easy for consumers. As we expand, the EEASY Lid allows us to provide our customers with an unbeatable cooking experience, starting with accessible packaging.”

IPAC, Inc of Winter Springs Florida – the copacker for Chilau Foods – recently converted its manufacturing line to accommodate the EEASY Lid.

CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%.

Traditional jarred products on a store shelf require more than 40 in-lb of torque to open – with some requiring more than 50 in-lb of torque. With the EEASY Lid, it only takes an average of 9 in-lb of torque to open a jar.

Chilau Foods is the fourth brand to adopt the EEASY Lid. The EEASY Lid is currently being used on products in over 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores in addition to select specialty grocers in the Northeast. The EEASY Lid is also being used on products in EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany.

“With this partnership, Chilau Foods is making accessible packaging the norm rather than the exception,” said Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “In developing the EEASY Lid, we solved the age-old problem of opening stubborn jar lids, which has plagued consumers ever since the jar lid was invented. It’s great to see more brands adopt the EEASY Lid and help address consumer needs.”

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

Click here to download the press kit, which includes images, research, videos and labels.

For more information on CCT, please visit eeasylid.com.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design awards. CCT’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar up to 50% easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit https://eeasylid.com/.

