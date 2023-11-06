Kraft Paper Market is Predicted to Expand at a CAGR of 2.4% through 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kraft paper market value is expected to rise from US$ 16.8 billion in 2024 to US$ 21.2 billion by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a steady CAGR of 2.4% in the kraft paper market over the next decade.



Inflating disposable incomes and changing customer attitudes toward eco-friendly paper solutions are spurring the adoption of kraft paper-based packaging among multiple industries like personal care, food and beverages, and retail. Kraft papers are also instrumental in carving brand identity and loyalty among customers, thus fueling its adoption among different businesses. Due to their aesthetic appeal, kraft papers find varied use in various end-use industries.

Kraft papers are extensively used in the packaging of foods and drinks owing to their versatility, safety, and sustainability. Since consumers are increasingly opting for safe and sustainable food and beverage paper, kraft papers are expected to witness lucrative opportunities in the future. Consequently, the food and beverage sector accounts for a leading share of the global kraft paper market.

Businesses are now seeking new ways to lower their environmental footprint, thus providing growth prospects to kraft paper businesses. This is going to assist customers in fulfilling their current needs while supporting a greener future. Additionally, key players are zeroing in on research and development to introduce new applications for kraft papers.

“Key players are investing their funds in research and development activities and collaborating with other players to expand the applications of kraft papers. This is expected to meet the evolving consumer demands for packaging. Players are expected to concentrate on high-growth markets like India, China, and Thailand in the next decade for higher profits as the focus on sustainability is sharpening in these countries,” says an Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Kraft Paper Market Report:

In the North America kraft paper market , the United States is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 2.2%, whereas Canada is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034.

, the United States is predicted to expand at a whereas Canada is anticipated to record a through 2034. In Europe, the United Kingdom kraft paper market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 3.6% through 2034.

through 2034. Within Asia Pacific, India, China, and Thailand, are expected to record CAGRs of 5.9%, 5.4%, and 4.8%, respectively, through 2034.

and respectively, through 2034. Based on end use, the food and beverages sector is projected to account for a market share of 26.7% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on product type, the specialty kraft paper segment is estimated to acquire a value share of 82.5%.



Competition Spurring Advancement in the Kraft Paper Market :

Key players in the market are deploying organic and inorganic market strategies. Several firms are concentrating their efforts on organic growth strategies like product approvals, product launches, events, and patents. The inorganic growth strategies leading players employ include partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations. Such activities are expected to expand businesses and the customer base of market players.

Key Companies Profiled

WestRock Company

Mondi Group Plc.

Canfor Corporation

Natron-Hayat d.o.o.

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc.

Recent Instances that are Shaping the Kraft Paper Market

In October 2023, Naturepedic announced the execution of a novel kraft paper roll-packing machine, estimated to stop the entry of 55,000 pounds of plastic into landfills annually. The complete roll-packed product offering of Naturepedic, such as mattress toppers and EOS comfort layers, is going to be roll-packed in recyclable kraft paper as a substitute for plastic. The new kraft paper is completely recyclable and free from extra coatings.

In June 2023, Mondi, which is a leading producer of paper and paper, united with Syntegon, which is a manufacturer of paper and process machinery, to create a recyclable paper packaging solution composed of recycled fibers for dried fibers like sugar, flour, and pasta. The packaging utilizes EcoVantage kraft paper of Mondi, which ISEGA permits for the overall food packaging sector.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Kraft Paper Market Report:

By Product Type:

Specialty

Sack

By Application:

Corrugated Boxes

Grocery and Shopping Bags

Multiwall Sacks

Carryout Bags

Other Applications



By Grades:

Bleached

Unbleached

Coated

Uncoated

By End Use:

Food and Beverages

Electronics

Construction

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Textile Manufacturing

Other End Uses

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



