Aluminium Dross Processing: A 2023 Global Review

This report discusses white and black dross, their differences, carbon emissions, and applications and treatment. It also covers country-specific aluminium dross recycling, import and export, sustainability in dross processing, and a list of companies leading the way in dross management.
The growing concern for sustainability and environment-friendliness has intrigued the aluminium industry to think of dross recovery and reutilisation. A by-product formed during the melting and processing of aluminium is called dross. When the metal is in a molten state and undergoes oxidation, a skin-like layer appears on the surface, known as dross.
Earlier, aluminium dross used to be disposed of in landfills, but the practice proved hazardous to the environment. Furthermore, the industry would also lose valuable aluminium content and other elements in the dross by doing so. All these factors have led to profound research and development for aluminium dross processing and rescuing valuable metal from the by-product.
Till today, about 30-40% of dross generation, especially from the secondary aluminium sector, continues to end up in landfills. But extensive research and technological advancements point to significant improvement in the future. Immense research is also undergoing to reduce the amount of dross generation from both the primary and secondary aluminium sectors.
To take you through the aluminium dross process, initiatives to reduce its generation, and modern technologies to recover and recycle the by-product, the publisher has brought a new comprehensive, industry-specific report: 'Aluminium Dross Processing: A Global Review'.
In a nutshell, the report touches upon the following points:
- Aluminium Dross Process and Processing Technologies
- Types of aluminium dross
- Aluminium Dross management models
- Offsite/onsite processing
- Salt slag treatment
- Developments in reducing dross generation
- Applications of aluminium dross
- Aluminium Recycling: A Global Perspective
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- China
- Asia Pacific (ex-China)
- Middle East & Africa
- Aluminium Dross Trade
- Import of aluminium dross
- Export of aluminium dross
- Sustainability in aluminium dross processing
- Utilization of aluminium dross: Refractories from industrial waste
- Dross processing in the secondary aluminium sector
