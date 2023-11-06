Aluminium Dross Processing: A 2023 Global Review

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminium Dross Processing: A Global Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses white and black dross, their differences, carbon emissions, and applications and treatment. It also covers country-specific aluminium dross recycling, import and export, sustainability in dross processing, and a list of companies leading the way in dross management.

The growing concern for sustainability and environment-friendliness has intrigued the aluminium industry to think of dross recovery and reutilisation. A by-product formed during the melting and processing of aluminium is called dross. When the metal is in a molten state and undergoes oxidation, a skin-like layer appears on the surface, known as dross.



Earlier, aluminium dross used to be disposed of in landfills, but the practice proved hazardous to the environment. Furthermore, the industry would also lose valuable aluminium content and other elements in the dross by doing so. All these factors have led to profound research and development for aluminium dross processing and rescuing valuable metal from the by-product.



Till today, about 30-40% of dross generation, especially from the secondary aluminium sector, continues to end up in landfills. But extensive research and technological advancements point to significant improvement in the future. Immense research is also undergoing to reduce the amount of dross generation from both the primary and secondary aluminium sectors.



To take you through the aluminium dross process, initiatives to reduce its generation, and modern technologies to recover and recycle the by-product, the publisher has brought a new comprehensive, industry-specific report: 'Aluminium Dross Processing: A Global Review'.



In a nutshell, the report touches upon the following points:

Aluminium Dross Process and Processing Technologies

Types of aluminium dross

Aluminium Dross management models

Offsite/onsite processing

Salt slag treatment

Developments in reducing dross generation

Applications of aluminium dross

Aluminium Recycling: A Global Perspective

North America

South America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific (ex-China)

Middle East & Africa

Aluminium Dross Trade

Import of aluminium dross

Export of aluminium dross

Sustainability in aluminium dross processing

Utilization of aluminium dross: Refractories from industrial waste

Dross processing in the secondary aluminium sector

