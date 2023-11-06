Equity, Support, Action: Momcozy and United States Lactation Consultants Association Join Forces to Enhance Educational Advancement for IBCLCs

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy—the maternity brand of choice for over 3 million mothers worldwide—is joining forces with the United States Lactation Consultants Association (USLCA) to help International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) advance their careers through sponsorship.



Founded in 2006, the USLCA is a national leader in advancing the lactation profession and is a trusted source of continuing education and professional development. USLCA and its members strive to improve the health and well-being of children and families through breast/chestfeeding.

The addition of the USLCA will add a new dimension to Momcozy’s Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund — professional education and resources provided via USLCA Standard Memberships. Announced in August as a part of Momcozy’s Breastfeeding Support Program, the Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund provides exam reimbursement to mothers who have sat for and passed the IBCLC certification exam in 2022 or 2023. Priority will be given to those from historically underrepresented groups and individuals who have demonstrated breastfeeding leadership and advocacy in their communities.

“For aspiring IBCLCs, the high cost of the exam can be a hindrance and reason to not pursue lactation as a profession,” shares Lalaina Rabary, Momcozy’s US Marketing Manager. “With the Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund, we’re aiming to reduce this barrier to entry while joining a larger effort to ensure greater representation which mirrors the full scope of US families.”

With the USLCA Standard Memberships, Momcozy’s Lactation Scholarship Fund recipients will receive:

l Access to 8 free educational webinars per year hosted by USLCA

l Access to the Clinical Lactation Journal published by USLCA

l 70 Continuing Education Webinars with CERP credit at $10/credit hour

l Discounts on USLCA conferences and events

“USLCA is pleased to welcome Momcozy, our newest membership sponsor,” shared Executive Director Rachel Kaufman. “We are excited for the opportunity to serve additional USLCA members who will have the ability to be part of a tremendous organization; providing continued education, professional development and peer support to lactation professionals throughout the United States.”

Rabary echoed the sentiment, “It is an honor to join forces with USLCA. They are recognized as a driving force to ensure all professionals are fully equipped to serve the evolving needs of breastfeeding and chestfeeding families. Their impact is awe-inspiring and their mission is in perfect alignment with Momcozy’s commitment to creating a better world for lactation families and parents.”

The Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund application period will close on December 31, 2023. Scholarship recipients will be selected in January 2024. Click here to learn more about Momcozy’s scholarship program and apply.

About Momcozy:

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs, born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

