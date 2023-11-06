Global Green Mining Market to Reach Value of USD 22.51 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green mining market is projected to reach value of USD 22.51 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rising focus on saving the ecology and promoting sustainable development is promoting growth of the market.

The terms such as green technology, sustainable technology, and renewable energy are often used as synonyms for one another. Green mining technologies are gaining acceptance among mining organizations worldwide. The mining organizations have started applying the green mining technique because they have realized realization that they can generate profits by serving the natural environment and people for the common good of the ecosystem. Green mining technologies and practices offer superior performance in terms of effective use of energy, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and decreased chemical usage.

The global green mining market is projected to remain in a highly competitive and fairly fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and higher diversification in green mining technique would be gaining importance.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 9.05 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 22.51 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, volume in million metric tons, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Mining technique, technology, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled BHP Billiton, TATA Steel, Anglo American, Glencore, Dundee Precious, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan, Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, and Doosan Infracore Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The global market for green mining is mostly on the fragmented side, with a large number of conglomerates and medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a significant share of the global market. Key players operating in the green mining market are desegregated across the value chain. These companies are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the major players operating in the market are:

BHP Billiton

TATA Steel

Anglo American

Glencore

Dundee Precious

Rio Tinto

Freeport-McMoRan

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd

Jiangxi Copper Corporation

Doosan Infracore

In November 2020, TATA Steel launched a new coated product named 'Galvanova' to address the evolving and unmet requirements of micro, small & medium scale enterprises (MSMEs)

In June 2019, TATA Steel completed the acquisition of Bhushan Energy (India). The National Company Law Tribunal approved the acquisition plan. This acquisition would help TATA steel maintain its reputation globally.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

According to the Coalition for Eco-Efficient Comminution, comminution (i.e. the process of crushing and grinding ore) is the most energy-consuming step in the mining process. It accounts for 54% of the total mine energy usage, which is approximately 11% of production costs.

High wall mining method is a comprehensive process of surface mining technique. This surface mining technique is used by a skilled person sitting in a cabin on the surface by using a camera to control the mining machine.

Europe holds a significant share of the global green mining market. With the rapid rise in investments for methods of surface mining , surface mining is playing a pivotal role in the green mining market's growth in the region. Sustainable development projects taken up by organizations in the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Poland, and other countries in Europe are driving the green mining market in Europe.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global green mining market based on mining technique, technology, and region as follows:

Mining Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2019–2032) Surface Mining Technique Underground Mining Technique

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2019–2032) Water Reduction Power Reduction Emission Reduction Fuel & Maintenance Reduction Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



