Anima Biotech Partners with BioSpace to Present Its Latest Webinar in the LightON mRNA Biology Masterclass

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leading Tech.Bio in the discovery of mRNA drugs and targets, announced its third webinar, a part of their exclusive LightON mRNA | mRNA Biology Masterclass series partnered with leading life science media outlets. The mRNA Biology Masterclasses latest webinar, titled, “mRNA is Never Naked, Exploring RBP Target Space & Therapeutic Opportunities,” in partnership with BioSpace will take place on November 14th at 11:00 AM EST. To register for the free upcoming webinar, please visit the following link.



Anima Biotech’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Iris Alroy will be joined by Kristopher Brannan, Ph.D., Assistant Professor and CPRIT Scholar in the Center for RNA Therapeutics and Houston Methodist Cancer Center at the Houston Methodist Research Institute. The webinar will explore the role of RNA binding proteins (RBPs), key regulators of mRNA biology that are found to be dysregulated in many diseases including cancer, neurodegeneration, and inflammation.

Anima’s LightON mRNA | mRNA Biology Masterclass webinar series, aims to educate on various topics within the mRNA regulatory space. The masterclass discussions delve into pathways, targets, and approaches at the forefront of the discovery of new therapeutics. In partnership with prominent life science media, Anima’s webinar community has grown to over 1,000 participants and previous webinars include "Exposing Hidden Targets within the mRNA Regulation Space" with Endpoints News and "Technologies Developed to Study mRNA Life Cycle" with Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News (GEN), available for on-demand viewing at https://www.animabiotech.com/webinars.

About Anima Biotech

Anima is a Tech.Bio company at the intersection of mRNA biology and AI. We are advancing the mRNA Lightning platform for the discovery of mRNA drugs and targets. Built from the ground up with over a decade of expertise in mRNA biology, the platform integrates mRNA biology with AI imaging technologies to visualize the entire life cycle of mRNA in cells and decode the mRNA biology underlying a disease. Utilizing millions of images from both healthy and diseased cells, we train disease-specific mRNA image analysis neural networks to recognize a disease signature, an mRNA biology pathway that underlies disease phenotype. Our tera-scale mRNA biology lab then conducts high content screening from our optimized library of mRNA modulators, sending the images to our mRNA image neural network to identify active compounds, the molecules that visually alter the mRNA biology signature. Our MOAi technology, the mRNA biology large language model and the Lightning co-pilot work along the process to elucidate the mechanisms of action and molecular targets. Anima’s mRNA Lightning platform is validated by our strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda, and AbbVie across therapeutic areas and a pipeline of 20 drug discovery programs. Anima's wholly owned pipeline of mRNA biology modulators is in Immunology (Lung fibrosis lead compound advancing in preclinical stage), in Oncology (Solid tumors lead compounds entering preclinical stage and additional programs against Lymphoma and Neuroblastoma), in Neuroscience (Alzheimer's disease and Pain). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer-reviewed publications, and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @AnimaBiotech.

