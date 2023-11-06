Defining Next-Gen Crypto Safety: ELLIPAL's Titan 2.0 Launches Globally November 7th

Hong Kong, China, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the era of digital currency, asset security has emerged as the primary concern for investors. Hong Kong's ELLIPAL, a pioneer in cold wallet innovation since 2018, has been dedicated to providing users with top-tier security solutions. Following the global acclaim for the previous Titan series products, ELLIPAL is set to launch its flagship new model - Titan 2.0 on November 7th. This is not just a cold wallet with comprehensive technological upgrades; it's a new benchmark in wallet security and luxury user experience.

ELLIPAL Titan 2.0: Hodl Safe, Hodl Smart

The advent of Titan 2.0 represents more than just an upgrade in ELLIPAL's line of cold wallets; it's a revolution in the storage of crypto assets. The next-generation Titan 2.0, with its pioneering features, heralds a new era of security for the cold wallet industry:









Decentralized and Air-Gapped Cold Wallet

ELLIPAL's Titan 2.0 is designed with simplicity and security in mind, operating 100% offline. By eschewing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, and any form of network connection, users can execute private transactions by scanning a QR code. You have complete control over every operation: what you see is what you sign, ensuring trust in every transaction you authorize.



Dual-Layer Defense with CC EAL 5+ Secure Element

The exceptional security of the Titan 2.0 lets users sleep soundly. With cutting-edge technology and an integrated CC EAL 5+ security chip, your crypto assets are safeguarded. Your investments, under your control — completely secure.



Enhanced Recovery with 24-Word Mnemonic and 25th Passphrase

The mnemonic phrase, a sequence of words generated in accordance with the BIP39 standard, is a cornerstone of your wallet's security, enabling the recovery of crypto assets in case of device loss. The addition of a 25th passphrase offers another layer of security, and together, they ensure that wallet recovery is both secure and straightforward, with all addresses strictly following the BIP44 standard for a logical and organized account structure.



Unyielding Physical Security: Anti-Disassembly & Anti-Tamper

The world's first cold wallet with a skin-like tactile full-metal seal, Titan 2.0 stands as a formidable line of defense against physical attacks, supply chain threats, and the "evil maid" scenarios, ensuring your assets are always secure.



User Experience Redefined: Smooth, Simple, Speedy

Equipped with a 4-inch full HD IPS touch screen, the ELLIPAL Titan 2.0 offers lightning-fast touch response and can be set up in under five minutes. Updates are a breeze, completing in just three minutes — from start to finish, the device is a paragon of user-friendliness.



ELLIPAL's All-in-One App: Your Crypto Ecosystem Unified

Supports over 10,000 tokens and NFTs. You can swap, buy, and earn rewards with your crypto easily. Seamlessly connect to MetaMask and explore a world of decentralized apps, all in one place! Easiest solution for your Crypto, NFTs.



Additionally, the Titan 2.0 boasts an innovative self-destruct feature for heightened defense against critical hardware threats. Complementing this security is its robust multi-account management capability, including an A/B account system, which affords users the versatility to effortlessly transition between accounts on a single device, accommodating a wide range of investment approaches and privacy considerations.



ELLIPAL: The Leader of Air-Gapped Cold Wallet

ELLIPAL’s quest for excellence in product design and innovation in security technology has earned it widespread acclaim globally. As a Forbes-recommended security wallet brand, ELLIPAL has become a leader in cold wallet technology. The launch of Titan 2.0 not only solidifies ELLIPAL's core position in the industry but also showcases its determination and capability to lead the future of cold wallet technology.



Secure Your Future with ELLIPAL Titan 2.0

In a world where digital assets are diversifying rapidly, the ELLIPAL Titan 2.0 stands as a beacon of safety, efficiency, and luxury for global investors. Choosing ELLIPAL Titan 2.0 is a testament to your commitment to the future security of your assets.



For more information or to pre-order your Titan 2.0, visit [www.ellipal.com]. Join us in embracing the next generation of cold wallet technology.



Company Name: ELLIPAL LIMITED

Website: https://www.ellipal.com/