The Drug Discovery Technologies Market Size Is Expected To Reach $97 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of More Than 10% As Per The Business Research Company's Drug Discovery Technologies Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Drug Discovery Technologies Global Market Report 2023, the global drug discovery technologies market is on the verge of a significant transformation. In 2022, drug discovery technologies market was valued at $59.86 billion, and 2023 is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $66.08 billion, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The drug discovery technologies market is expected to further surge, with a projected value of $97.09 billion by 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 10.1%. These figures underscore the dynamic nature of the drug discovery technologies sector, presenting numerous opportunities and challenges for stakeholders.



Driving Force: Rising Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Diseases

A powerful force driving the drug discovery technologies market is the escalating prevalence of acute and chronic diseases. Chronic diseases, lasting a year or more, demand ongoing medical attention, posing significant healthcare challenges. The advancement of drug discovery technologies and drug development has ushered in new treatments for these conditions.

The integration of cutting-edge technologies, including digital health tools, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, has opened doors to address critical barriers in drug research and streamline clinical trials for prevalent chronic diseases. For example, a UN report in May 2023 revealed that chronic diseases were responsible for seven out of ten deaths in the US, claiming over 1.7 million lives annually. This vividly illustrates the urgency to combat these diseases, driving innovation in drug discovery technologies.

Drug Discovery Technologies Market Leaders

Leading the charge in the drug discovery technologies market are major players committed to innovation and excellence. Names like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and AstraZeneca plc., among others, are at the forefront of advancements in the industry.

One prominent trend is the invention of advanced technologies designed to shape the future of drug discovery. Google LLC, a renowned technology company, introduced the Target and Lead Identification Suite—an AI-based tool to accelerate drug discovery. This suite assists researchers in foreseeing and comprehending protein structures, a crucial aspect of drug research. With this technology, researchers can efficiently manage vast volumes of genetic data, saving time and money in the drug development process.

Regional Frontiers

In 2022, North America led as the largest region in the drug discovery technologies market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is on a trajectory of rapid growth and is expected to be a prominent player in the drug discovery technologies market in the forecasted period.

Drug Discovery Technologies Market Segmentation

The drug discovery technologies market is a diverse ecosystem, segmented by various key factors, including technology, drug type, disease application, and end-users.

Technology: This includes high-throughput screening, genomics, nanotechnology, bioinformatics, and more. Drug Type: Segmented into small molecule drugs and biologic drugs. Disease Application: Categorized by cancer diseases, immunological diseases, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. End-User: Distinguished by pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, and other end-users.

The Drug Discovery Technologies Global Market Report 2023 opens doors to unparalleled insights and opportunities. To make the most of this drug discovery technologies market report, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries can harness its wealth of data and trends to make informed decisions. By understanding the challenges, innovations, and emerging technologies, industry players can position themselves to navigate a dynamic landscape and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of drug discovery technologies.

Drug Discovery Technologies Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the drug discovery technologies market size, drug discovery technologies market segments, drug discovery technologies market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

