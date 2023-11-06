CompTIA joins TechNet Indo Pacific conference panel on the evolution of the cybersecurity workforce

HONOLULU, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The evolution and standardization of the cybersecurity workforce will be explored by experts from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology industry and workforce, other certification bodies and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) at this week’s TechNet Info Pacific conference.

“How the Updated DoD8140 Mandate Has Evolved with the Cybersecurity Industry” is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 10:15 a.m. HST. Dr. James Stanger, CompTIA’s chief technology evangelist and president of the Cybersecurity Credentials Collaborative, will moderate the panel.

Panelists from the DoD and industry-leading education providers will offer insights on how the DoD’s Cyber Workforce Framework and top certification bodies are building the pipeline of both entry and specialized roles while incorporating real world skills into the cybersecurity workforce. They’ll also discuss the updated DoD8140 Cyberspace Workforce Qualification & Management Program and how it will better prepare the U.S. armed services to respond to the increasing number of threats while building better inclusion and skills in the workforce.

“We welcome the opportunity to continue the dialog between industry and government concerning how to best upskill the workforce,” said Dr. Stanger.

Dr. Stanger will also lead a separate CompTIA workshop titled “Exploiting Exponential Technologies in Asymmetric Environments” on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and 1:30 p.m. HST. The workshop will focus on the practical uses of emerging, disruptive and exponential technologies found in today’s IT environments. Industry and education leaders, including Stephen Schneiter, director, CompTIA Instructor Network, and representatives from Zscaler, Snowflake, Western Governors University and Haiku Inc., will also discuss how top organizations educate their workers to use these technologies in the best way and in combination with legacy technologies.

“Few organizations are prepared to take advantage of today’s exponential technologies,” Dr. Stanger said. “This session allows industry leaders to tell everyone about the best practices that clear the way for using and protecting artificial intelligence and data in the field.”

TechNet Indo-Pacific is the largest event of its kind in the Indo-Pacific Rim. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and AFCEA Hawaii, the conference focuses on the regional issues military leaders have identified, including full spectrum cyber operations as adversaries leverage cyberspace to conduct operations below the threshold of conflict. TechNet Indo-Pacific features speakers and discussions about the area’s challenges and how industry and government can collaborate. More information is available at TechNet Indo-Pacific.

