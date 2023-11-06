Bouygues: disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 6/11/2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 2 and 3 November 2023.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 2 november 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.2566 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 3 november 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.5011 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/01_2023-11-05-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €381,336,141

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment